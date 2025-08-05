City Council Deadlocks on 8th Avenue West Project; Development Agreement and Other Key Items Delayed

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (August 4, 2025) — The Oskaloosa City Council reached a stalemate Monday night on whether to proceed with the long-debated reconstruction of 8th Avenue West. With a 3–3 tie, the motion to approve the final plans and award the contract failed, pushing the decision to a future meeting.

The proposed project includes resurfacing the street and installing sidewalks along both sides. Several residents who live on the affected block have consistently voiced opposition to the sidewalk portion, citing concerns about narrow street width, property access, emergency vehicle clearance, and long-term maintenance obligations. During the public hearing, multiple speakers again urged the council to reconsider or remove the sidewalk component entirely.

Despite the opposition, others spoke in favor of maintaining the city’s Complete Streets policy and proceeding with the design as proposed. However, the council’s tie vote resulted in no action being taken. The item will return to the agenda at a later date.

In addition to the 8th Avenue project, the council also voted to table a proposed development agreement with One West LLC. The resolution under consideration included both a $1 million Tax Increment Financing (TIF) contribution and a full 10-year property tax abatement. Several council members expressed concerns about the scope of the incentives, particularly the precedent of offering 100% tax abatement outside of a designated blighted area. The item was deferred to allow for further discussion.

Earlier in the evening, the council welcomed a new member to the Oskaloosa Police Department. Officer Jack Kyle was officially sworn in during a brief ceremony. Kyle previously served with the Kansas City Police Department before stepping away from law enforcement. He has relocated to Oskaloosa with his wife and newborn son to resume his policing career.

Public comments during the meeting addressed transit accessibility and services for individuals without housing. Residents called attention to limited bus routes and service hours, difficulties in accessing shower facilities, and the absence of designated shelter space during extreme weather conditions. Council members acknowledged the concerns and indicated the issues would be explored further with community partners.

The council also voted to extend the suspension of Civil Service Commission oversight for initial police department hiring for one additional year. City officials stated the move allows the department to respond more quickly to staffing needs while maintaining civil service involvement in promotions and disciplinary matters.

Other business included the appointment of a new representative to the Library Board of Trustees and updates from Main Street Oskaloosa regarding the success of summer downtown events. It was also announced that national arts leaders from across the United States will visit Oskaloosa in September as part of a rural community development tour.