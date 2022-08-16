City Council Approves Domino’s Site Plan

by Ken Allsup

August 16, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Oskaloosa City Council met in a regular session on Monday evening. Besides the normal alley vacations for various property owners, the Council considered the site plan for a new Domino’s pizza establishment along A Avenue near Penn Central Mall.

The building is a proposed 2000-square-foot building located on the lot that Hardee’s once occupied.

The lot is zoned as CC or community commercial, and a drive-in restaurant is permitted to use that type of space.

The building is planned to have a drive-thru and carry-out function, with limited indoor and outdoor seating available. Eight parking spaces are also planned.

There will be one access drive off A Avenue, with a secondary egress point to the public parking area to the east.

The Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend approval of the site plan.

The site plan was passed unanimously by the Council.

The Council then went into a closed session but no further action was taken after they returned into open session.