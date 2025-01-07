City Council Addresses Key Issues in First 2025 Session

The Oskaloosa City Council held its first meeting of 2025 on January 6, focusing on community updates and legislative matters. Mayor David Krutzfeldt presided over the session, which began with an invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance. A roll call confirmed the attendance of all council members, except for Janet Hermsen.

The consent agenda was swiftly approved, encompassing the minutes of the December 2024 meeting, routine financial claims, and the appointment of Matt Feld to the Municipal Housing Agency. Additionally, the third reading of amendments to Chapter 13.08 of the municipal code, which regulates the sewage system, was finalized.

A significant item on the regular agenda involved resolving a copyright infringement claim. The city had used an image of Bird scooters without authorization in a 2023 public announcement. A settlement of $750 was approved, ending the dispute amicably.

The council also advanced legislative updates, including a second reading of amendments to Titles 2 and 17 of the municipal code. These changes increase membership on the Planning & Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustment due to zoning expansions. Similarly, a related amendment to the city charter clarified residency and voter eligibility requirements for board and commission members.

Community updates highlighted the efforts of the public works department in addressing pothole complaints, with residents expressing gratitude for the timely repairs. The council announced upcoming events, including a “Coffee and Conversation” session at Smokey Row.