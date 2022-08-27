Church Fair Helping To Connect Students To The Community

by Ken Allsup

August 26th, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – On the campus of William Penn University, students had an opportunity to meet and visit with representatives from area churches and campus ministries this past week.

Daniel Thatcher organized the event and is a graduate assistant for campus ministries at William Penn.

Sixteen area churches and the campus ministry and FCA campus ministry took part in the event to help bridge the connection between the university and Oskaloosa.

Besides an introduction to the various religious opportunities available to students, it also helps students better understand the role each organization may play in the community as a whole.

The event also helps students see that people in the Oskaloosa community are interested in them and helps start that process of feeling connected to the community. “I think students are finding adults that actually care for them when they get to town,” says Thatcher.

Thursday nights going forward during the semester, there will be a worship service. The next two weeks will be in the pavilion on campus before moving to the Chief Mahaska room at the student union.