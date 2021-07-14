Christmas In July A Success In Community Spirit

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Oskaloosa Main Street was all set to enjoy a Saturday in the park for Christmas in July, but Mother Nature had other plans and drove the party indoors to the Penn Central Mall.

Jessica Reuter, Oskaloosa Main Street Director, explained that the decision to move indoors wasn’t taken lightly. Still, with an already soggy downtown, the promise of rain made that decision easier to move indoors.

Christmas in July is a downtown event that helps raise funds for Oskaloosa’s ‘Painting With Lights’ program. The goal is to help keep the program going, and to also expand it one day, hopefully.

Reuter says that the BINGO was a very popular event during the festivities, “and people were very generous with their free-will donations.”

Those free-will donations were also raised from photos in the snow-globe and the caricature artist booth.

“We feel like people had a good time,” added Reuter.

Eddie Pierson owns Home Plate Sports Cards and was a big part of the collector fair that was already scheduled to be in the mall’s center court when Christmas in July moved in, helping to provide many curious customers in the process.

Pierson said that opportunity allowed him to see and connect with many different community members and spend time with friends, all while helping people find those missing sports card pieces to add to their collection. “There’s a mutual benefit there between our events.”

The next downtown event is Sweet Corn Serenade which takes place on July 29th.

The craft and vendor fair will start at noon, with food trucks and kid’s activities available throughout the day.

At 5:30 pm, the Marshall County Hangmen will play, and then the Oskaloosa City Band will perform at 8 pm.

You can visit the Oskaloosa Main Street Facebook Page for the latest information.