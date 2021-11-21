Champions and Drivers Celebrated at Knoxville Raceway Banquet

By Bill Wright

November 20, 2021 (Altoona, IA) — Knoxville Raceway drivers, owners, officials and fans gathered Saturday night at Prairie Meadows Racetrack and Casino in Altoona, Iowa. Over 600 guests witnessed over $250,000 in cash and contingencies handed out in an event emceed by track announcers Tony Bokhoven and Kris Krug.

The contingency package as headlined by a giveaway of ten chassis. Each owner in all three sprint car classes was awarded a contingency (see prize list with winners below). The Knoxville Raceway Charitable Organization (KRCO) again will provide insurance for all 2019 Knoxville point eligible drivers. Drivers also received a $1,500 gift certificate from KRCO for safety equipment purchased at Jocko’s Race Parts.

After dinner, Race Director John McCoy addressed the attendees. In addition to the thanks doled out to those who make Knoxville Raceway what it is, he expressed his excitement for the 2022 season.

Drivers and owners outside of the top three in each of the three respective classes received their accolades.

The Josh Hegwood “Jr. Fan Club Driver of the Year” was announced. Brian Brown received his third such Award.

Lynn Donahue, and Deb Dennison and Mo Mulder were co-recipients of the “Knoxville Raceway Fan of the Year” for their involvement and support in the Knoxville Raceway.

Bob Baker, the Executive Director of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, presented the “Ralph Capitani Heritage Award” to longtime Knoxville supporter, Craig Ford, who has been instrumental in recent support of both the Knoxville Raceway and the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum.

The “Lyle Boyd Hard Charger Award” awards the drivers who passed the most cars in A main events this season. Devin Wignall received the award in the Pro Series class, with Jamie Ball (360) and Austin McCarl (410) receiving the award in their respective classes.

AJ Moeller was named the “Sportsman of the Year” in the 410 class, while Nate Mills picked up the honor in the 360 class. Devin Wignall won the award in the Pro Series class.

Alex Van De Voort (Pro Series), Christopher Thram (360), and Ayrton Gennetten (410) were named “Rookie of the Year” in their respective classes.

The big hardware went out last to the top three drivers in the Knoxville Championship Cup Series point standings. In the Pro Series class, Chase Young (3rd), Devin Wingall (2nd) and Tyler Groenendyk (champion) were honored. It was Groenendyk’s first career championship.

In the 360 class, Ryan Giles (3rd), Jamie Ball (2nd) and Clint Ganer (champion) were honored. It was Clint’s ninth career championship in the 360 class (2009-13, 2015-16, 2018, 2021).

In the 410 class, Justin Henderson (3rd), Brian Brown (2nd) and Davey Heskin (champion) were honored. It was Davey’s first championship.

Contingency Winners by Draw (presented to owners)…

Pro Series Class:

GSR Chassis Kit: Dwight Bridger #81E

Vortex Wings: Scott Stelzer #99, Devin Kline #7c, JF2, LLC #44, Matt and Christy Jones #43J, Ryan Navratil #12P, Tyler Groenendyk #17x, Doug Worthington #20, Wilke Brothers #41, Mayberry Motorsports #0, Hube’s Garage #B29

HRP Wing: Tyler Barrick #11, Cam Martin Racing #4, Devin Wignall #21x, Allen Racing #17, Chase and Brittany Young #26

FSR Radiator/Schoenfeld Header: Vande Voort #5A

Winters Front End: Joel Thorpe #3TJ

360 Class:

EMi Chassis: Calvin Landis Motorsports #70

J&J Chassis: Leavitt Motorsports #22, Allen Racing #9

Vortex Wing: Colling Moyle #5m, Ridge and Sons Racing #23K, Kaleb Johnson #22K, Thram Racing #24T

Winters Rear-end: Baja Billy Racing #9m, Mike Johnston #14J, Mills Racing #24N, John Anderson #1A

Winters Front-end Kit: Boyd and Glenda Fluth #40, Goodno Promotions #22x, Christian Bowman Racing #15, Matt Moro #2m

FSR Radiator/Schoenfeld Headers: Hetrick Motorsports #35

Kinsler Fuel Pump: Jamie Ball Racing #4w

410 Class:

EMi Chassis: Chris Martin Racing #44

GSR Chassis Kit: Sandvig Motorsports #7, Goodno Promotion #22, Ridge and Sons Racing #83

Maxim Chassis: Steve Gennetten #3, Moeller Motorsports LLC #20

KSE Steering Gear: Maxwell Racing #56N, Carson McCarl, Inc. #27

Kinsler Fuel Pump, Vortex Wing: TMAC Motorsports #17A

HRP Wing: Presley Truedson #5

Winters Rear-end: Bobby Mincer #15, Kyle and Susan Phillips #3P

Ti64 Bolt Kit/FSR Radiator: Joe Simbro #56, Mania Motorsports #7TAZ

BMRS Line Kit, Kinsler Fuel Pump: Ridge and Sons Racing #83A, TKS Motorsports #2KS

Vortex Wings: Brian Brown Racing #21

All Pro Cylinder Heads: TMAC Motorsports #24