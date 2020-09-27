Central’s Stein a women’s cross country winner at Buena Vista

STORM LAKE—Mari Stein (junior, Okoboji) topped the field as the Central College women’s cross country team claimed two of the top three spots in a triangular at Buena Vista University Saturday.

Stein finished in 23:53.8 in the season’s first 6,000-meter race while freshman Caroline McMartin (Pella) continued her strong collegiate start with her second third-place effort, finishing in 23:58.3.

“Mary and Caroline ran great,” coach Joe Dunham said.

Luther College, last year’s second-place finisher in the American Rivers, saw the gap narrow with the young Dutch, prevailing 29-36 with Buena Vista third at 75 points.

Freshman Lindsey Davidson (Northwood, Northwood-Kensett HS) placed seventh in 24:54.6 with Lauren Coon (sophomore, Oskaloosa) 12th in 25:39.3, Kate Hoogensen (freshman, Ankeny, Centennial HS) 13th in 25:45.1, Hailey Hill (sophomore, Las Vegas, Nev., West Career & Technical Academy) 14th in 25:46.1 and Alyssa Mayhew (freshman, Aurora, Ill., West HS) 17th in 26:05.5.

“For a lot of these freshmen, this was the first time they’ve ever run a 6K,” Dunham said. “I thought Lindsey Davidson had a good race and Kate Hoogensen had a phenomenal day.”

Central makes its final road trip of the abbreviated season Oct. 10, going to Waverly for a triangular with Simpson College and defending league champ Wartburg College. Race time is noon.

Wartburg obviously presents a significant challenge but Dunham said Central’s young runners are showing improvement each time out.

“They’re really adjusting to the training well,” he said. “For a lot of them, this is brand new, but they are really responding well.

“Good things are happening and we’ve just got to keep plugging away.”

