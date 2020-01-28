Central’s Lewis named league’s men’s field event athlete of the week

PELLA— Setting a new career-best indoor high jump of six feet, nine inches propelled Central College men’s track and field sophomore Drake Lewis (sophomore, Lathrop) to the American Rivers Conference field events performer of the week.

Lewis was second at the Prairie Wolf Invitational over the weekend, finishing behind Montrez Jackson’s (University of Nebraska-Kearney) winning leap of 6-10.25. He is currently tied for No. 5 in NCAA Division III.

It’s the first time being honored as a league athlete of the week for Lewis. Lewis was an All-American at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships in 2019.

Central will compete at the Wartburg Indoor Select this weekend in Waverly. Multi-event athletes will start the weekend on Friday with the rest of the team joining on Saturday.