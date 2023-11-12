Central women step up wrestling competition level

FOREST CITY — The Central College women’s wrestling squad traveled to the Waldorf Open Saturday and faced a stiffer test as Emma Carter (freshman, St. Louis, Mo., Parkway West HS) finished in sixth place again.

There were no team scores kept as 20 teams were represented in the field.

Carter won her first two matches by fall at 170 pounds, dropped her next two bouts and then forfeited the fifth-place match.

“We had some really good matches but also some learning matches,” coach Paige Baynes said. “She’s still wrestling up a weight so I think once we get to our respective weight class we will start to see her roll. We decided to pull her out early to keep her healthy.”

Aniya Coleman (freshman, Kansas City, Mo., Park Hill South HS) went 2-2 at 116 pounds, notching a 5-4 decision against a Grand View wrestler in the third round of consolations.

“Aniya had a lot of positives this tournament,” Baynes said. “She got her fist college win, had a positive attitude and was wrestling hard. We’re going to continue work on our mindset and continue growing.”

One of Aniya’s wins came against teammate Jeanna Hernandez (senior, Slater, Ballard HS) who continues to learn in her first season of wrestling while losing both of her matches.

“I’m super proud of her,” Baynes said. “She is still so fresh to the sport and learning as she goes. Both Jeanna and I take a little pride in her growth from the last tournament to this one.”

Freshman Gwen Canney (freshman, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy HS) was on the mat this week after not wrestling a week ago. She dropped both of her matches at 191 pounds.

“We got her first tournament in,” Baynes said. “Now we get back to work and work on the stuff we need to continue to grow.”

Leilani Asis Nonog (freshman, Covington, Wash., Kentwood HS) and Selena Snell (freshman, Kansas City, Mo., University Academy) were both beaten twice but continue to show potential

“This was a tougher tournament for Leilani,” Baynes said. “When we get down to the 143-pound bracket I think we will start to see more positive outcomes for her. Selana still has a lot to work on, but I am super proud of her will to learn and get better.”

Central is headed to the Missouri Valley Open next weekend in Marshall, Missouri. The two-day tournament will begin at noon on Friday.