Central squeezes out a men’s wrestling win over Coe

PELLA- A victory by fall at 133 pounds by Central College men’s wrestling sophomore Carter West (Burlington, Notre Dame HS) provided the spark and the points needed in an 18-17 win over Coe College Thursday night.

West was taken down first by Traic Fainter before scoring a reversal and a four-point near fall and eventually working to a fall after 2 minutes and 41 seconds of wrestling.

“We talk daily about how everything matters,” coach Landon Williams said. “How you do anything is how you do everything. Carter West came up with a big pin.”

The Dutch (2-0, 2-0 American Rivers Conference) went on a four-bout winning streak as Pierre Baldwin (senior, Chicago, Ill., West Chicago HS) a battle of ranked wrestlers at 141 pounds in a 4-3 decision. Cade Siebrecht (senior, 149 pounds, Lisbon) needed followed with an 8-3 decision and Christian Stanek (junior, 157 pounds, Cedar Rapids, Xavier HS) added a 7-2 victory.

“Those three all found a way to keep scoring,” Williams said. “There’s a level that they can continue to get to. It’s only November 13.”

The match tightened to 15-14 after the Kohawks (0-1, 0-1 conference) went on a run of their own. Samuel West (senior, 197 pounds, Burlington, Notre Dame HS) gave Central enough cushion with a 13-6 decision at 197 pounds.

“He started strong and kept scoring,” Williams said. “We tried to push him a little bit outside of his comfort zone. We know he can score on top but we wanted to see how he worked in big time matches on his feet. We’re trying to improve on scoring in all positions.”

Central dropped the final bout of the night but hung on for the team win.

The Dutch are headed to Minneapolis and the Augsburg Invitational on Saturday, November 22.