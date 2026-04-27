Central softball team gets back on track

PELLA – After a rare four-game losing streak, the Central College softball team made quick work of the University of Dubuque in a Sunday sweep.

Central (24-10, 7-7 American Rivers Conference) won the opener 5-3 and needed just five innings to win the second game 12-4 over Dubuque (17-21, 3-13 A-R-C).

Both teams started fast on offense in game one. Dubuque had a two-run home run in the top half of the frame while Central answered with four runs on four hits and three stolen lases in the bottom. Each squad tallied a single run in the second and then played five innings of scoreless softball.

For the third time this season, Jadyn Huisman (sophomore, Treynor) threw a complete seven-inning game. She scattered four hits and two walks while allowing three earned runs.

In game two, Dubuque took advantage of walks to score four runs on the strength of a bases loaded triple. Central matched that total as Jackie Sledden (freshman, Yorkille, Ill.) drove in two on a pinch-hit double and Rylee Dunkin (junior, Hamilton, Twin Cedars HS) added an RBI double. Dunkin came around to score when the throw to third to catch her stealing sailed into left field.

The Dutch flashed a power streak with home runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings. Sarah Stufflebeam (junior, shortstop, Macomb, Ill.) offered a solo shot in the third, Emma Anderson (sophomore, right fielder, Forest City) had two-run blast in the fourth and Dunkin sent the crowd home early with a two-run bomb in the fifth to put Central in front by eight.

Ella Morse (freshman, Tucson, Ariz., Sabino HS) was the starting and winning pitcher in game two. She gave up just three four runs while issuing six walks and had three hits against her in 4.2 innings. Rylie Van Wyk (senior, Mitchellville, Southeast Polk HS) registered the final out in the fifth.

Dunkin had three extra-base hits on the day including a triple in game one.