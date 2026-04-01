Central outhits Wartburg in baseball triumph

WAVERLY – Pounding out 10 singles was enough for the Central College baseball team to defeat Wartburg College 6-5 in the first game of the weekend series Friday

RBI singles from shortstop Garrett Guenther (junior, Grayslake, Ill., Central HS) and first baseman Dylan Williams (senior, Woods Cross, Utah) followed by a bases loaded walk by left fielder Stephen Stufflebeam (junior, Macomb, Ill.) in the first inning gave Central (8-10, 3-1 American Rivers Conference) an early 3-0 lead.

Wartburg chipped away at the lead and sandwiched a pair of two-run innings around a Max Steinlage (senior, center fielder, Cedar Falls) RBI single in the top of the sixth, giving the Knights a 5-4 lead.

After Guenther reached via error, Williams moved him to second with a sacrifice bunt. Designated hitter Brad Bomkamp (sophomore, Pleasant Prairie, Wis., Indian Trail HS) and second baseman Bryer Wiley (sophomore, Urbana, Center Point-Urbana HS) walked to load the bases for third baseman Brayden Sawyer (senior, Grundy Center). Sawyer’s two-out single scored two and gave the Dutch a 6-5 lead.

Turner Williams (junior, Newton) tossed three scoreless innings for his first save of the season. Mark Kenney (senior, Fennimore, Wis.) was the starting pitcher, allowing two earned runs while striking out seven. He walked two and gave up five hits. Bryce Haessig (senior, Huxley, Ballard HS) was the winning pitcher after facing Wartburg in the bottom of the seventh.