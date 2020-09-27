Central falls to Simpson in women’s tennis match

INDIANOLA—Playing a four-hour marathon match, the Central College women’s tennis team lost to Simpson College 5-4 Saturday afternoon.

The Dutch (1-1, 1-1 American Rivers Conference) were up 2-1 after its No. 2 and No. 3 doubles team picked up wins. Alex Griggs (sophomore, Knoxville) and Sarah Schirm (junior, Cedar Rapids, Xavier HS) were 8-0 winners at No. 3 and Maddie Hartley (junior, Clarinda) and Bronwyn Metcalf (junior, Pella) won 8-6 at No. 2.

“It seemed like we weren’t meant to win the match today,” coach Ryun Ferrell said. “We just kind of looked off. Give Simpson credit because they played well.”

Leading 4-2 with three singles matches remaining the Dutch could not find a fifth point, including losing a pair of matches in the third set.

Katie Larson (junior, Fort Madison) was the first singles winner of the match, downing Aubrey Ocheltree 6-1, 6-0 at No. 6. Hartley also gave Central a 6-0, 6-1 win in No. 4 singles.

“I give Maddie and Katie a ton of credit,” Ferrell said. “They both played great from the start and really took it away from their opponents”

The Dutch have two matches next weekend starting with a 2 p.m. contest Saturday at Wartburg College in Waverly. Central travels to Decorah to face Luther College Sunday at 2 p.m.

“The thing I love about this team is that they give it their all no matter what,” Ferrell said. “Today was a gut punch. But how we are going to respond. We’ll get back to practice on Monday and get back to work.”