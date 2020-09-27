Central falls to Simpson in women’s tennis match

INDIANOLA—Playing a four-hour marathon match, the Central College women’s tennis team lost to Simpson College 5-4 Saturday afternoon.

The Dutch (1-1, 1-1 American Rivers Conference) were up 2-1 after its No. 2 and No. 3 doubles team picked up wins. Alex Griggs (sophomore, Knoxville) and Sarah Schirm (junior, Cedar Rapids, Xavier HS) were 8-0 winners at No. 3 and Maddie Hartley (junior, Clarinda) and Bronwyn Metcalf (junior, Pella) won 8-6 at No. 2.

“It seemed like we weren’t meant to win the match today,” coach Ryun Ferrell said. “We just kind of looked off. Give Simpson credit because they played well.”

Leading 4-2 with three singles matches remaining the Dutch could not find a fifth point, including losing a pair of matches in the third set.

Katie Larson (junior, Fort Madison) was the first singles winner of the match, downing Aubrey Ocheltree 6-1, 6-0 at No. 6. Hartley also gave Central a 6-0, 6-1 win in No. 4 singles.

“I give Maddie and Katie a ton of credit,” Ferrell said. “They both played great from the start and really took it away from their opponents”

The Dutch have two matches next weekend starting with a 2 p.m. contest Saturday at Wartburg College in Waverly. Central travels to Decorah to face Luther College Sunday at 2 p.m.

“The thing I love about this team is that they give it their all no matter what,” Ferrell said. “Today was a gut punch. But how we are going to respond. We’ll get back to practice on Monday and get back to work.”

Posted by on Sep 26 2020. Filed under College Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

             

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
 
Log in | Copyright by Oskaloosa News