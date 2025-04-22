CENTRAL EMPIRE WRESTLING RETURNS TO BRIDGE VIEW CENTER SEPTEMBER 6

BRIDGE CITY SLAM VII

Ottumwa, Iowa (April 21, 2025) – Experience the attitude and excitement of live professional wrestling when Central Empire Wrestling (CEW) returns to the Bridge View Center for Bridge City Slam VII Saturday, September 6, at 7 p.m. Tickets to this action-packed event go on sale Friday, April 25, 10 a.m. Pricing starts at only $20 and is available at the Bridge View Center Box Office (open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.) or online at BridgeViewCenter.com.

The Legends FanFest is free to all Bridge City Slam VII ticket holders and will be held 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. This is an all-ages event. Card, or lineup, is subject to change. Audiences are encouraged to purchase early – prices increase by $5 day-of-event.

See nationally known television stars up close and personal at the Legends Fan Fest. Shop wrestling vendor tables to see professional wrestling memorabilia, t-shirts and other merchandise and novelties.

Stars on hand include the following athletes:

The Godfather, a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Fame Inductee, Intercontinental Champion and Tag-Team Champion. The Godfather is also known as Papa Shango, The Goodfather, Kama and Kama Mustafa.

Jacqueline Moore, a WWE Hall of Fame Inductee, who is also the first African American WWE Women’s Champion and only woman to hold the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. All VIP ticket holders receive a free meet-and-greet with Moore.

Christy Hemme, the 2004 WWE Diva Search Winner, who has wrestled for both WWE and Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling.

Masha Slamovich, the current TNA Knockouts Champion.

Frankie Kazarian, a current TNA star, who has wrestled for WWE, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and Ring of Honor (ROH) Wrestling.

The Vaudvillains, formerly of WWE’s ‘NXT’ Wrestling.

The exciting CEW lineup includes current Champion, Jared Thumb, Ottumwa’s Brian Ash, as well as Rory Fox, Sage & Briar Hale, Donnie Peppercricket, Iceman, Axel Greece, Damien Saint, Austin Bayliss, Jimmy Wylde and Bryce Jordyn.