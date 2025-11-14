Central clipped by Dubuque in conference volleyball semifinals

PELLA- Despite holding the statistical advantage in kills and attack percentage, the Central College volleyball team dropped a five-set match against the University of Dubuque Thursday night.

Central (22-9) had chances to knock off the conference champions in Dubuque (25-3) but ultimately fell 26-24, 26-28, 13-25, 25-22, 15-12.

The Dutch had 74 kills and a .226 attack percentage while the Spartans had just 56 kills and a .162 attack percentage. Dubuque held a slim 11-9 advantage on service aces and had a 10-3 lead in total blocks.

“We were level handed, competitively focused and trusted each other so much,” coach Jeanne Czipri said. “We played our best game when it mattered most. ”

Leslie Snow (senior, Olivia, Minn., BOLD HS) had another standout night with 19 kills, 27 digs and four service aces. Sophia Folkerts (junior, Dike, Dike-New Hartford HS) and Paige Sexton both added 14 kills.

Freshman setter Grace Corey (freshman, Watertown, S.D.) had 30 assists and 16 digs for her first collegiate double-double. Senior setter Makayla Ribble (Iowa City) also had a double-double with 27 assists and 18 digs. Libero Colleen Kenney (senior, libero, Taylor Ridge, Ill., Rock Island Alleman Catholic HS) had 29 digs.

“These seniors have fought through four years of hard growth to help make this team relevant and respected,” Czipri said.

The Dutch had over 20 wins for the third year in a row and made it to the semifinals of the American Rivers Conference tournament for the first time since 2016.

“We are walking ut of here so proud of who we are, how we showed up, and who we became this season” Czipri said. “I could not be more proud of this team.”