Carter & DeJong Top Southern Iowa Fair Races

by Jerry Mackey

Oskaloosa, Iowa: The 2022 Southern Iowa Fair hosted the 4th annual Caleb Hammond Memorial races on Tuesday, July 19th with a packed grandstand enjoying an action packed night of racing which hosted a season high 91 race teams.

The Midstate Machine Stock Car main event took the green flag with 20 drivers in contention for the $1,000 winners share of the over $17,000 total purse. Nathan Wood took the lead early but was never able to move away from the pack as the lead group of cars swelled to five drivers battling it out for the front. As the the laps wound down Cayden Carter found the extreme low side of the ½ mile to his liking, and was able to get around Wood and race to the win. Carter has been driving a car owned by Michael Petersen and the combination has proven very successful. Carter stated in victory lane, “slower is better.” Carter was referring to the slick track which did not require a strong motor to be competitive. Wood crossed under the checkers in second ahead of Derrick Agee and Damon Murty.

The Oskaloosa Quality Rentals Sportmods also paid $1,000 to the winner on Tuesday night. The large payout brought many of the best Sportmod drivers to the Southern Iowa Speedway. When the checkers flew it was 17 year old track regular Maguire DeJong pulling his #30M machine into victory lane. DeJong took the lead on lap number four from Brayton Carter and went on to lead the remainder of the 16 lap feature. Following the interview in victory lane DeJong invited all the kids in the grandstands to follow him to the concession stands where DeJong treated all the kids to free candy. Carter finished second ahead of Logan Anderson and Carter VanDenBerg.

29 Parker Tree Service Hobby Stocks signed in on Tuesday night making for an action packed feature race. Luke Ramsey led the field for several laps before 10th starting Eric Stanton was able to get to the front and take over the top spot. Stanton went on to race to the checkers first ahead of Dustin Griffiths and Trevor Tanner.

Season long point leader, Terry Bickford, was not to be denied on Tuesday night as he raced to the win in the Dirt N Asphalt Sport Compact class. Nate Chandler led for several laps before Bickford was able to move into the lead with two laps remaining. Chandler finished second ahead of Seth Meinders.

Ben Woods continued his mastery of the SIS ½ mile by winning the Clow Valve Company non-wing sprint car feature race. Wood took the lead in the main event just past the midway from Doug Sylvester and went on to record the win.

Season Championship racing will be held at the Southern Iowa Speedway on Wednesday, July 27th with hot laps taking to the track at 7:15 pm.

Caleb Hammond Memorial Southern Iowa Speedway Tuesday, July 19

Feature Results (top Five)

MidState Machine Stock Cars

1X Cayden Carter-Oskaloosa

52 Nathan Wood-Sigourney

14 Derrick Agee-Moberly, MO

99D Damon Murty-Chelsea

74 Brock Haines-Fairfield

Osklaloosa Quality Rentals Sportmods

30M Maguire DeJong-Montezuma

01 Brayton Carter-Oskaloosa

53 Logan Anderson-Eddyville

7V Carer VanDenberg-Oskaloosa

198 Sam Wieben-Dysart

Parker Tree Service Hobby Stocks

7B Eric Stanton-Carlisle

10G Dustin Griffiths-Hedrick

33T Trevor Tanner-Knoxville

1R Rick VanDusseldorp-Oskaloosa

73 Aaron Martin-Delta

Dirt N Asphalt Sport Compacts

63B Terry Bickford-Shannon City

22 Nathan Chandler-Norway

16 Seth Meinders-Ottumwa

2M Matt Moore-Ottumwa

0 Bob Hayes-New Sharon

Clow Valve Company Non-Wing Sprints

11B Ben Woods-Newton

12 Doug Sylvester-Ottumwa

25 Kelly Graham-Hedrick

17 Steve Pumphrey-Fairfield

T4 Tyler Graves-Chariton