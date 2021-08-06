Carolyn Wareham

June 22, 1944 – August 5, 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 80

Carolyn J. Wareham, 80, of Oskaloosa died Thursday, August 5, 2021, at the MHP Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa, Iowa. She was born June 22, 1941, in Davis County, Iowa the daughter of Clarence and Doris Grade Baxter.

Carolyn graduated from Fremont High School with the class of 1959.

Carolyn was married to Larry E. Wareham on January 16, 1960.

She worked at the Overall Factory in Oskaloosa, Langley Optical in Ottumwa and Cal’s Jack and Jill.

Carolyn enjoyed her grandkids, great grandkids and loved big family get togethers especially if she got to prepare the meal. She also enjoyed crocheting and puzzle books.

Carolyn is survived by her husband of over 61 years, Larry Wareham of Oskaloosa; her son, Larry G. Wareham of Ottumwa; her daughter, Leann (& Burt) Danielson of University Park; 8 grandkids; 21 great grandkids; and her sister, Sandra Benge of Fremont.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Doris Baxter; a sister, JoAnne Durflinger; and a brother, Dennis “Red” Baxter.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, August 9, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa with Reverend David Brown officiating.

Burial will be in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation will begin Sunday after 11 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel and the family will be at the funeral chapel from 2-4 Sunday afternoon to greet friends and relatives.

