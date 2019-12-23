Carolyn J Joslin

May 11, 1936 – December 22, 2019

Des Moines (Oskaloosa), Iowa | Age 83

Carolyn Joslin, 83, of Des Moines and formerly of Oskaloosa, died Sunday, December 22, 2019, at the Mercy Hospice House in Johnston, Iowa. She was born May 11, 1936, in What Cheer, Iowa, the daughter of William Dale and Minnie Marie Garrett Larkins.

Carolyn graduated from Grinnell High School.

On May 4, 1968, she was united in marriage to William Joslin in Grinnell, Iowa.

Early on she stayed home to care for her sons. Once the youngest boy went to school, Carolyn took a job at Maytag in Newton. After several years at Maytag, she decided to go to college to be a nurse. She completed her training and was pinned as a registered nurse in the late 1970’s.

Following her schooling, Carolyn worked as a nurse at various hospitals. She later did home health care for many years, before she retired.

Carolyn enjoyed crocheting, reading, and researching her family’s history.

Bill died on December 3, 2010, Carolyn was able to stay in her own home for a few years. For the last five years, Carolyn enjoyed living with her son Ken and his wife at their home in Des Moines.

Her family includes her two sons and their wives, Kevin (& Susan) Burnham of Oskaloosa and Ken (& Angie) Burnham of Des Moines; four grandchildren: Maxwell Burnham, Willie Burnham, Christopher Collins, and Megan McLaren; two great grandchildren, Lillian McLaren and Christian Collins.

In addition to her husband, William, Carolyn was preceded in death by a son, Keith Burnham; and a sister, Connie Doench.

As was Carolyn’s wish her body has been cremated.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date in the Springfield Cemetery near What Cheer. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

