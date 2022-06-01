Carlin Outline Why He Believes He’s The One To Replace Grassley

by Ken Allsup

May 31st, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – In the back room of Smokey Row Coffee in downtown Oskaloosa, the latest Republican challenger to Iowa’s senior Senator Chuck Grassley shared why he believes he’s the choice for that seat.

Jim Carlin is a Sioux City attorney that believes Grassley sides too often with the Biden administration.

Grassley started his political career in 1959 in the Iowa House of Representatives, serving there until 1975, when he was elected to the US House of Representatives. He was then elected to the US Senate in 1981 and is the second longest-serving US Senator.

“He’s done a lot of good things, but I don’t have a lot of confidence in him anymore,” says Carlin in an interview with Oskaloosa News.

Carlin says that Grassley’s votes on certifying the election; the infrastructure bill are examples of him voting with the Biden Administration.

Carlin added that when you elected someone as a Republican, you expect them to vote as a Republican. “He’s actually voted with the Biden administration’s agenda 54% of the time.”

Carlin says that his experience in law helps him, as he’s represented people “across every social strata spectrum, race, creed, and color.”

” I think that gives me some real insight in terms of what the realities of 16% inflation are at a family budget,” added Carlin.

Carlin said that he had thought about jumping into the race for the past couple of years, and after Trump’s defeat, he wondered why Grassley didn’t look further into election fraud allegations.

“I went to bed thinking President Trump won the election,” Carlin said of the latest presidential election. “People have legitimate concerns.”

“There’s a different set of rules for the political class than you and me,” says Carlin of the election. ” If you don’t hold government people accountable. You invite the worst kind of actors.”

“I mean, Hillary Clinton never had to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee for Benghazi, or the email subpoena that she ignored and smashed cell phones and bleached hard drives under federal subpoena. You or I do that; we’re going to jail,” Carlin said. Senator Grassley never brought her before the Judiciary Committee. Now we find out that her campaign funded the FEC find her for funding the Steel dossier, which was the basis for the whole Trump/Russian collusion investigation.”

“So it turns out Hillary paid to have criminal allegations against President Trump manufactured, Carlin said. “I don’t know why Senator Grassley did not inquire as to who paid for the Steele dossier.”

When it comes to that 30-second elevator pitch about why someone should vote for him, Carlin says, “We have to restore confidence in our election process or election integrity laws.

Carlin continued as to why voters should consider him, “Take a good step in that direction is watermark ballots with serial numbers. Paper ballots that can be individually counted so we don’t have the same technological vulnerabilities.”

“I think we have to engage China’s global military and economic ambitions through coalitions of nations and repatriating our manufacturing bases. President Trump told us we needed to.”

“I think we have to engage big tech, censorship, thought police, control and data mining of our citizens.”

“I think we also need to stand up for medical freedom. There are certain boundaries we need to take a stand for, I think medical freedom is one of them. When healthcare can make all your decisions for you because it’s managed by the government and owned by a monopoly of corporations that don’t give you a say in your own health care. And now we have a situation with vaccination mandates where people are literally losing their job for not receiving vaccination, where they’re not being given the benefit of informed consent. It’s time to start standing up for our boundaries. And that’s what I will do, I will stand up for the boundaries of freedom and self-determination that this country was founded on.”

You can learn more about Jim Carlin from his website here – https://carlinforussenate.com/