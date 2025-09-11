Carleton Defeats Grinnell 4–2

GRINNELL, Iowa — September 10, 2025

Carleton earned a 4–2 win over Grinnell College in men’s soccer at Springer Field.

Grinnell opened the scoring in the 25th minute when Emmett Krez found the net with an assist from Samuel Gojjam. Carleton responded less than three minutes later with a goal from Jonathan Vonderlage, assisted by Asher Burt and Hudson Benites. Willan Shrock gave the Knights a 2–1 halftime lead with a goal in the 37th minute, assisted by Vonderlage.

In the second half, Krez scored again for Grinnell in the 61st minute on another assist from Gojjam. Carleton quickly answered with two goals in a 24–second span. Shrock scored unassisted in the 64th minute, and Ben Pennell added another moments later on an assist from Vonderlage.

Carleton outshot Grinnell 8–7, with both teams placing five shots on target. The Knights held a 6–4 advantage in corner kicks and were called offside 10 times compared to one for the Pioneers.

Grinnell committed 11 fouls while Carleton was charged with six. Each team received one yellow card.

Carleton goalkeeper Leo Kugel made three saves in 90 minutes. Grinnell split time between Jayson Kunkel and Jack Alexander, combining for one team save.

The match lasted 2 hours and 4 minutes and was played before 40 spectators. Officials were Ethan Dix, Nihat Rahic, and Trevor Nash.

Carleton improved to 3–0–0, while Grinnell fell to 1–2–3.