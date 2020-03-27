Candidates Set for June 2nd Primary Election In Mahaska County

The Mahaska County Auditors office released the candidates that have submitted papers to be part of the 2020 Primary Election.

Mahaska County Auditor Susan Brown is encouraging residents to vote in the June 2 primary election by mailed absentee ballot due to concerns with the COVID-19 virus.

Absentee ballots must be requested in writing. Forms can be accessed on the Mahaska County Elections website www.mahaskaelections.org or written on a standard piece of paper that includes a name, address, mailing address if different than the home address, party affiliation, a date, and signature.

For the primary election, Brown reminds voters that they must choose a political party on the request form in order to receive the correct ballot.

Absentee voters will need to provide a personal identification number on the form. That number is most likely their Iowa driver’s license number or their Iowa non-operator’s ID number. If a voter does not have either of those, the voter should have received a Voter Identification Card with a four-digit PIN number on it from the Iowa Secretary of State’s office.

Absentee requests can be mailed to Mahaska County Auditor’s Office, 106 S 1st St, Oskaloosa IA 52577.

Absentee requests for the June 2 primary election may be submitted now up through 5 p.m. May 22. We cannot accept absentee ballot requests for the General Election until July 6, 2020.

Please contact the Mahaska County Auditor’s Office for more information 641-673-7148 or email auditor@mahaskacounty.org.

2020 Democratic Candidates

US Senator-

Michael Franken

Kimberly Graham

Theresa Greenfield

Eddie J. Mauro

Cal Woods

US Representative-District 2-

Rita R. Hart

State Senator-

District 40

Lance Roorda

State Representative-District 19

No Candidate

State Representative-District 80

No Candidate

Mahaska County Board of Supervisors-

No Candidate

Mahaska County Auditor-

No Candidate

Mahaska County Sheriff-

No Candidate

2020 Republican Candidates

US Senator-

Joni Ernst

US Representative-District 2-

Tim Borchardt

Steven Everly

Mariannette Miller-Meeks

Rick Phillips

Bobby Schilling

State Senator-

District 40

Ken Rozenboom

State Representative-District 19

Dustin Hite

State Representative-District 80

Holly Brink

Mahaska County Board of Supervisors-

Mark Groenendyk

Mahaska County Auditor-

Susan Brown

Mahaska County Sheriff-

Russell Van Renterghem