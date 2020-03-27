Candidates Set for June 2nd Primary Election In Mahaska County
The Mahaska County Auditors office released the candidates that have submitted papers to be part of the 2020 Primary Election.
Mahaska County Auditor Susan Brown is encouraging residents to vote in the June 2 primary election by mailed absentee ballot due to concerns with the COVID-19 virus.
Absentee ballots must be requested in writing. Forms can be accessed on the Mahaska County Elections website www.mahaskaelections.org or written on a standard piece of paper that includes a name, address, mailing address if different than the home address, party affiliation, a date, and signature.
For the primary election, Brown reminds voters that they must choose a political party on the request form in order to receive the correct ballot.
Absentee voters will need to provide a personal identification number on the form. That number is most likely their Iowa driver’s license number or their Iowa non-operator’s ID number. If a voter does not have either of those, the voter should have received a Voter Identification Card with a four-digit PIN number on it from the Iowa Secretary of State’s office.
Absentee requests can be mailed to Mahaska County Auditor’s Office, 106 S 1st St, Oskaloosa IA 52577.
Absentee requests for the June 2 primary election may be submitted now up through 5 p.m. May 22. We cannot accept absentee ballot requests for the General Election until July 6, 2020.
Please contact the Mahaska County Auditor’s Office for more information 641-673-7148 or email auditor@mahaskacounty.org.
2020 Democratic Candidates
US Senator-
Michael Franken
Kimberly Graham
Theresa Greenfield
Eddie J. Mauro
Cal Woods
US Representative-District 2-
Rita R. Hart
State Senator-
District 40
Lance Roorda
State Representative-District 19
No Candidate
State Representative-District 80
No Candidate
Mahaska County Board of Supervisors-
No Candidate
Mahaska County Auditor-
No Candidate
Mahaska County Sheriff-
No Candidate
2020 Republican Candidates
US Senator-
Joni Ernst
US Representative-District 2-
Tim Borchardt
Steven Everly
Mariannette Miller-Meeks
Rick Phillips
Bobby Schilling
State Senator-
District 40
Ken Rozenboom
State Representative-District 19
Dustin Hite
State Representative-District 80
Holly Brink
Mahaska County Board of Supervisors-
Mark Groenendyk
Mahaska County Auditor-
Susan Brown
Mahaska County Sheriff-
Russell Van Renterghem