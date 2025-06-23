Cancer Diagnosis Didn’t Stop Sereg from Getting Back in the Seat for Mahaska Ride

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — Community members gathered once again for Mahaska Health’s 6th Annual Men’s Health Event and Tractor Ride on June 21, an event that blends rural tradition with a focus on preventative care for men. Among the returning participants this year was Phil Sereg, who had missed the previous ride after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer—a condition he initially mistook for worsening arthritis.

Sereg has participated in multiple tractor rides over the years but stepped away from the event due to health concerns. During a conversation with Oskaloosa News at this year’s event, Sereg spoke openly about his recent experiences, including how a screening process and Mahaska Health’s coordinated care played a key role in identifying and managing his illness.

After dealing with significant joint pain, Sereg eventually learned that what he believed to be arthritis was instead late-stage bone cancer. He credited Mahaska Health’s team, including Dr. Hyatt and specialists through their referral network, for acting quickly and thoroughly once his condition became clear. “Kevin DeRonde, what he has put together for the community is incredible. But the neatest thing I would say that I appreciate so much at the hospital. They don’t only work with their head and their hands. They work with their heart, and boy, that means a lot to us, because it gives us hope,” he said, noting the compassion and follow-through he received throughout the process.

The annual tractor ride, organized by Mahaska Health as part of its men’s health outreach, has grown steadily since its debut. Past events have featured educational booths, free health screenings, and refreshments alongside a rural route designed to evoke nostalgia and community pride, and those in nursing facilities a smile as they watch the parade of tractors stream by. The ride’s health screening component has already helped several local men catch early-stage issues through simple tests and checkups.

According to Mahaska Health representatives, the event aims to lower barriers for men who may otherwise put off visiting a doctor—something Sereg believes is still a challenge in small-town communities. He pointed out that while many men will service their tractors or vehicles at the first sign of a problem, they often ignore warning signs in their own bodies until it’s too late.

Now receiving treatment for his condition, Sereg says he’s able to maintain an active lifestyle and continues to operate heavy equipment regularly. He credits Mahaska Health, medical follow-up, and strong family support as major reasons for his continued quality of life.

Mahaska Health hosted the ride in conjunction with its ongoing community health initiatives. Events like this year’s continue to emphasize not just the importance of screenings, but also the power of local health systems to provide coordinated, personal care.

This year’s event continued that tradition, bringing together participants of all ages to raise awareness and celebrate resilience. For individuals like Sereg, the ride wasn’t just a return to routine—it was a reminder of how access to care and early detection can make a life-altering difference.