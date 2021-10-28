“Buxton: The Town That Once Thrived”

Guest Speaker: Doug Wilson

Monday, November 8, 2021

7:00 – 8:30 pm

Environmental Learning Center

Buxton, Iowa was once a thriving coal-mining town in Mahaska County. What was special about this town and why did it disappear? Guest speaker, Doug Wilson, has been studying coal mines in Mahaska and surrounding counties all of his life. Mr. Wilson will give a presentation to the public on what he has learned about the history of Buxton from 7:00-8:30 pm on Monday, November 8, 2021, at the Mahaska County Environmental Learning Center. His presentation will be very informative and will include photographs that have been collected over the years.

Parking will be available behind the Environmental Learning Center and the program will be held in the lower level of the building. Please enter the south door which will be open at 6:30 pm. Refreshments will be provided and there is no cost for this program. Reservations are not needed.

This program is hosted by the Mahaska County Conservation Board and the Nelson Pioneer Farm. If you have questions, call MCCB at (641)673-9327 ext. 2 or email decook@mahaskacountyia.gov. The Mahaska County Environmental Learning Center is located in Caldwell Park which is at 2342 Hwy. 92, Oskaloosa, Iowa.