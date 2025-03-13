Businesses Team Up to Fight Food Insecurity at 2nd Annual Breakfast Battle

Mahaska County Farm Bureau is once again rallying local businesses to help combat food insecurity in the community. The 2nd Annual Breakfast Battle will take place on Thursday, March 20, during National Ag Week, featuring a fast-paced grocery race to stock the shelves of families in need.

The event kicks off at 6:30 a.m. at Hy-Vee in Oskaloosa, followed by a second round at 7 a.m. at Fareway. Six teams representing area businesses will race through the aisles, filling their carts with enough food and recipes to provide three meals for six families of four. The collected groceries, along with matching cash donations, will be distributed to Mahaska County families facing food insecurity.

This year’s participating businesses include:

Farm Credit Services of Oskaloosa

James McNaul Farm Bureau Insurance

Bank Iowa

Outer Limits Truck Repair

Full Bloom Brewhouse

And possibly one more team!

Last year’s winners, Outer Limits Truck Repair, are back to defend their title.

The Breakfast Battle highlights the power of local partnerships and the generosity of businesses working together to support neighbors in need. The Mahaska County Farm Bureau and its partners invite the community to cheer on participants and help spread awareness about food insecurity in the region.