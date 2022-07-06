Building Code Update Passes Second Reading

by Ken Allsup

July 5th, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Oskaloosa City Council met on Tuesday at 6 pm in the city council chambers. The meeting had been delayed due to the 4th of July holiday.

In the public comments before the meeting, Mahaska County resident Nick Ryan said the Oskaloosa City Council owes the taxpayers of the city, Mahaska County, and the city of Pella an explanation in regard to the 28E agreement for the regional airport.

He wanted to know who drafted and provided legal advice for the 28E agreement for the regional airport and how much money was spent defending the 28E.

He also asked what would become of the land that had already been acquired for the airport to date.

The first item on the regular agenda for the council was considering a resolution affirming a supplemental agreement for ground penetrating radar services for the early childhood education and recreation center pools.

The same company, Terracon, will be handling those extra duties.

The agreement passed unanimously.

The council also considered an ordinance amending title 15 of the buildings and municipal construction code for Oskaloosa.

On December 14th, 2021, the city received its Building Code Effectiveness Grading Schedule (BCEGS) survey results from Insurances Services Office, Inc. (ISO) Mitigation. The results indicate Oskaloosa’s rating will be downgraded from a Class 4 to a Class 5, primarily based on the city’s older building codes.

The City Council discussed this matter at a study session on June 6th and indicated support for publicizing and adopting the most recent codes. Any project permitted or under review as the code transitions to the newer codes will be allowed to follow prior standards. Staff will be available to assist applicants and answer questions.

This was the second of the required three readings needed for the ordinance to be adopted.

The council then went into a closed session under Iowa Code Section 21.5.1.c to discuss strategy with legal counsel on a matter presently in litigation or in which litigation is imminent.