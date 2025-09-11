Buena Vista Outlasts Grinnell in Five Sets

GRINNELL, Iowa — September 10, 2025

Buena Vista defeated Grinnell College 3–2 in women’s volleyball at Darby Gymnasium. The Beavers won by set scores of 15–25, 25–23, 25–21, 23–25, and 15–9.

Grinnell totaled 62 kills with a .154 hitting percentage, while Buena Vista recorded 70 kills and hit .197. Buena Vista finished with 7.0 team blocks, and Grinnell registered 5.0.

For Grinnell, Kylie-Ann Smith collected 21 kills, while Keira Sullivan added 13 and Leticia Machado contributed 12. Millie Leonard and Kylie Snell each finished with six kills.

Buena Vista was led by Charley Hernandez with 22 kills. Merced Ramirez added 14, and Keylee Gregg finished with 16. Sydney Meints tallied 14 kills and Hope Vanderlinden added 10.

The match lasted 2 hours and 4 minutes and was played in front of 50 spectators. Officials were Kelsi Jurik and Julie Fortin.

Grinnell fell to 3–6 on the season, while Buena Vista improved to 3–5.