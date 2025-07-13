Brian Brown Puts on Epic Charge from Row Seven to Win at Knoxville!

Riley Goodno Breaks Through with First Randall Roofing 360 Win; Tyler Thompson Conquers Pro Sprints for First Career Triumph

By Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (July 12, 2025) – Brian Brown could have started deeper in the field on Saturday’s Van Wall/Marion County Fair and Border Battle Night at the Knoxville Raceway and still won. As it was, he charged from outside row seven, took the lead with seven to go, and cruised to victory against a stout 40-car field to garner $7,000 and a half a beef. Riley Goodno continued a hot streak away from Knoxville to capitalize on his first ever win in his hometown track and earned $2,000 and a quarter beef for his Randall Roofing 360 win. Tyler Thompson, a veteran of many years, also earned his first ever well-earned win in a strong run with the Pro Sprints.

Kaleb Johnson led early in the 20-lap feature, ahead of Carson McCarl, Austin McCarl, JJ Hickle and Chris Martin. Brown, who was scheduled to start 16th, but gained a row after a scratch by Jamie Ball, was already sixth by the third lap, and then moved by Martin into the top five on lap five. At that point, Jy Corbet slowed to bring a caution.

Johnson led Carson McCarl, Austin McCarl, Hickle and Brown back to green. Carson worked a slide job in turn one to take the lead, while Brown moved into fourth. On lap seven, Johnson put a slider in turn one to use and retook the point, while Brown took third from Austin McCarl. Ryan Timms entered the top five at the halfway point before heavy contact between Riley Goodno and Jack Anderson resulted in a broken front end for Goodno, and a punctured tail tank and fire for Anderson. No one was hurt, but an open red was called to clear the fire suppression liquids from the track.

Carson McCarl used a similar move to retake the lead from Johnson on the restart, but on lap twelve, Johnson worked back by and into the lead. It would be short-lived, however. Brown put a slider on both Carson McCarl and Johnson into the lead on lap 13 in turn two and never looked back.

There was plenty of action behind him, however, with Austin taking third from brother Carson on lap 14. Timms moved into fourth on lap 16 Austin and Johnson exchanged second twice, before McCarl took it for good on the white flag lap.

Brown’s 69th career 410 win here came ahead of Austin McCarl, Johnson, Timms, and Hickle. Kerry Madsen, Carson McCarl, Terry McCarl, Danny Dietrich and Sawyer Phillips rounded out the top ten. Madsen and Carson McCarl set quick time in their respective groups, while Dietrich, Anderson, Terry McCarl and Mark Dobmeier won heats. Jack Dover claimed the B main.

“All these guys complain I win from the front row every night, so maybe I can win from the (7th) row tonight,” said Brown in Victory Lane. “We really weren’t that great after the heat, and Chad Morgan made a great suggestion on what to do with our car. I’ve won 69 of these races, but never the beef. We’ve never won this one. It’s good that the Marion County Fair does that. It was cool to get to third so quick, but that open red opened it up for everyone where they can work on their cars also. Those two guys (Johnson and Carson McCarl) got to racing, and I made a move in the middle and was able to pass them. To start 14th and beat these guys…it’s a tough field of cars, and we need to be proud of what we’re bringing to the Nationals as a Knoxville group.”

The 18-lap Randall Roofing 360 main event got off to a rough start when Kade Higday got upside down, with Jamie Ball joining him and Hank Davis being collected as well. Everyone was o.k.

Riley Goodno shot out to the lead, ahead of Dustin Selvage, JJ Hickle, Tasker Phillips and Kerry Madsen. Cam Martin slowed and exited four laps in, bringing caution. It negated a Hickle pass of Selvage for second at the time.

Goodno led Selvage, Hickle, Phillips and Madsen back to green. On lap seven, Madsen got into Phillips in an attempted pass, upsetting his car enough to surrender fifth to Clint Garner.

Goodno maintained his advantage in traffic for his first career win in the Goodno Promotions #22x. Hickle was second, while Phillips grabbed third from Selvage late. Garner completed the top five. Hard-charger Ryan Giles, Tyler Groenendyk, Madsen, Matt Juhl and Tony Rost followed. Phillips set quick time over the 32-car field, while Juhl, Calvin Landis Selvage and Alex Hill won heats. Landis’s heat was particularly special as he announced his retirement after tonight, and held off Goodno for the heat win. Alex Vande Voort won the B.

“It feels great,” said Goodno of his win. “My Dad’s probably been doing this about ten years and hasn’t got a win here. I’m glad to do it after a couple struggling years here. I can’t thank Jon Agan and Luke enough…they’ve turned us around here. This motor really rips here, and I can’t wait to see what we can do next week with the big money on the line.”

Tyler Thompson led from the pole ahead of Matt Stelzer, Luke Lane, J Kinder and Devin Wignall early in the 15-lap Pro Sprints feature. Lane cruised into second on lap two, while Devin Kline worked by Wignall into the top five.

Thompson stayed out front, with Lane a close second on the fast track. They entered lapped traffic on the seventh circuit, and with just three laps to go, Tim Young spun to bring a caution.

Thompson led Lane, Stelzer, Kinder and Kline back to green. Lane shot by Thompson briefly to lead on the restart, but coming to the white flag, Thompson retook the position and carried it to the checkers.

Lane finished second, ahead of Stelzer, Kline and Kinder. Wignall, Josh Jones, Brody Johnson, Jackson Gray and Chase Young rounded out the top ten. Lane set quick time, and Stelzer and Kinder won the heats. Dave Seddon got upside down in his heat, collecting Derrike Clark. Both were uninjured, but done for the night.

“Man, this is awesome!” said Thompson afterwards. “I’ve sat in section M since I was in a stroller. I watched my Dad (Bob) race here and watched a lot of people I admire and consider heroes. I’m just glad to be on the list with them.”

Knoxville Championship Series Results

410s

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 55-Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust. 00:15.137 (18); 2. 6K-Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD, 00:15.274 (3); 3. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 00:15.303 (2); 4. 24T-Christopher Thram, Sanborn, MN, 00:15.325 (7); 5. 25-Jy Corbet, Gympie, QLD, Aust., 00:15.328 (16); 6. 44-Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 00:15.350 (5); 7. 78-Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust., 00:15.368 (12); 8. 1-Thomas Meseraull, San Jose, CA, 00:15.374 (1); 9. 2KS-Ian Madsen, St, Mary’s, NSW, Aust., 00:15.451 (17); 10. 53-Jack Dover, Springfield, NE, 00:15.470 (11); 11. 48-Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, PA, 00:15.481 (9); 12. 17A-Jack Anderson, Newton, IA, 00:15.528 (10); 13. 45C-Derek Hagar, Marion, AR, 00:15.577 (20); 14. 12X-Kameron Key, Warrensburg, MO, 00:15.604 (15); 15. 18T-Tanner Holmes, Jacksonville, OR, 00:15.683 (4); 16. 6W-Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 00:15.697 (13); 17. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, Gravois, Mills, MO, 00:15.763 (14); 18. 15JR-Cole Mincer, Burlington, IA, 00:15.991 (19); 19. 31-Koby Werkmeister, Armour, SD, 00:16.013 (6); 20. 33-Scott Broty, Lonsdale, MN, 00:16.173 (8)

Time Trials Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 27-Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA, 00:15.090 (9) ($100 from OpenWheel101.com); 2. 88-Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA, 00:15.105 (11); 3. 10-Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, OK, 00:15.115 (3); 4. 21-Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO, 00:15.205 (16); 5. 2M-JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 00:15.286 (6); 6. 4W-Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA, 00:15.388 (4); 7. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, East Grand Forks, MN, 00:15.410 (12); 8. 22-Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 00:15.516 (14); 9. 24-Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 00:15.561 (18); 10. 40-Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD, 00:15.569 (7); 11. 1K-Kelby Watt, Adel, IA, 00:15.604 (2); 12. 13-Mark Dobmeier, Grand Forks, ND, 00:15.605 (10); 13. 39-Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust., 00:15.770 (19); 14. 9-Dominic Dobesh, Brookings, SD, 00:15.835 (20); 15. 45X-Landon Crawley, Benton, AR, 00:15.844 (15); 16. 8-Jacob Hughes, Hartford, SD, 00:15.906 (8); 17. 71-Brandon Worthington, Indianola, IA, 00:16.421 (5); 18. 10J-Justin Jacobsma, Hull, IA, 00:16.535 (1); 19. 121-RJ Johnson, Tampa, FL, NT (13); 20. 44X-Scotty Johnson, Melcher-Dallas, IA, NT (17)

Heat one (started, *qualified for feature), 8 Laps, 2:32.0: 1. 48-Danny Dietrich (1*); 2. 2KS-Ian Madsen (2*); 3. 25-Jy Corbet (4*); 4. 78-Scott Bogucki (3*); 5. 3P-Sawyer Phillips (5*); 6. 55-Kerry Madsen (6*); 7. 3-Ayrton Gennetten (9); 8. 18T-Tanner Holmes (8); 9. 45C-Derek Hagar (7); 10. 31-Koby Werkmeister (10)

Heat two (started, *qualified for feature), 8 Laps, 2:17.6: 1. 17A-Jack Anderson (1*); 2. 44-Chris Martin (4*); 3. 6K-Kaleb Johnson (6*); 4. 53-Jack Dover (2); 5. 6W-Tasker Phillips (8); 6. 1-Thomas Meseraull (3); 7. 24T-Christopher Thram (5*); 8. 12X-Kameron Key (7); 9. 15JR-Cole Mincer (9); 10. 33-Scott Broty (10)

Heat three (started, *qualified for feature), 8 Laps, 2:35.8: 1. 24-Terry McCarl (2*); 2. 1K-Kelby Watt (1); 3. 2M-JJ Hickle (4*); 4. 27-Carson McCarl (6*); 5. G5-Gage Pulkrabek (3); 6. 10-Ryan Timms (5*); 7. 39-Lynton Jeffrey (7); 8. 45X-Landon Crawley (8); 9. 121-RJ Johnson (10); 10. 71-Brandon Worthington (9)

Heat four (started), *qualified for feature), 8 Laps, 2:17.8: 1. 13-Mark Dobmeier (1*); 2. 40-Clint Garner (2*); 3. 22-Riley Goodno (3); 4. 4W-Jamie Ball (4*); 5. 88-Austin McCarl (6*); 6. 21-Brian Brown (5*); 7. 8-Jacob Hughes (8); 8. 9- Dominic Dobesh (7); 9. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (9); DNS – 44X-Scotty Johnson

B main (started), 12 Laps, NT: 1. 53-Jack Dover (1); 2. 1-Thomas Meseraull (3); 3. 39-Lynton Jeffrey (6); 4. G5-Gage Pulkrabek (4) / 5. 6W-Tasker Phillips (5); 6. 8-Jacob Hughes (8); 7. 45C-Derek Hagar (13); 8. 45X-Landon Crawley (12); 9. 3-Ayrton Gennetten (9); 10. 18T-Tanner Holmes (11); 11. 15JR-Cole Mincer (15); 12. 12X-Kameron Key (7); 13. 121-RJ Johnson (16); 14. 31-Koby Werkmeister (17); 15. 71-Brandon Worthington (18); 16. 33-Scott Broty (19); 17. 9-Dominic Dobesh (10); 18. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (14); 19. 1K-Kelby Watt (2) DNS – 44x-Scotty Johnson

A main (started), 20 Laps, NT: 1. 21-Brian Brown (14); 2. 88-Austin McCarl (4); 3. 6K-Kaleb Johnson (1); 4. 10-Ryan Timms (10); 5. 2M-JJ Hickle (6); 6. 55-Kerry Madsen (7); 7. 27-Carson McCarl (2); 8. 24-Terry McCarl (8); 9. 48-Danny Dietrich (13); 10. 3P-Sawyer Phillips (9); 11. 2KS-Ian Madsen (11); 12. 78-Scott Bogucki (15); 13. 53-Jack Dover (21); 14. 44-Chris Martin (3); 15. 39-Lynton Jeffrey (23); 16. 13-Mark Dobmeier (18); 17. 24T-Christopher Thram (19); 18. 1-Thomas Meseraull (20); 19. 40-Clint Garner (16); 20. 22-Riley Goodno (12); 21. G5-Gage Pulkrabek (22); 22. 17A-Jack Anderson (17); 23. 25-Jy Corbet (5); DNS – 24. 4W-Jamie Ball. Lap Leaders: K. Johnson 1-5, C. McCarl 6, K. Johnson 7-10, C. McCarl 11, K. Johnson 12, Brown 13-20. Hard-charger: Brown.

Randall Roofing 360s

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 3 laps: 1. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 00:16.169 (6); 2. 86-Timothy Smith, Rocheport, MO, 00:16.232 (17); 3. 99-Tony Rost, Utica, NE, 00:16.255 (7); 4. 63-JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 00:16.293 (18); 5. 01-Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust., 00:16.305 (14); 6. 22X-Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 00:16.333 (25); 7. 6-Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA, 00:16.353 (2); 8. 22-Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA, 00:16.365 (1); 9. 24H-Kade Higday, Knoxville, IA, 00:16.409 (23); 10. 4W-Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA, 00:16.452 (27); 11. 4-Cameron Martin, Ankeny, IA, 00:16.496 (10); 12. 40-Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD, 00:16.496 (22); 13. 24-Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 00:16.522 (20); 14. 17-Tyler Groenendyk, Oskaloosa, IA, 00:16.533 (15); 15. 2M-Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA, 00:16.616 (26); 16. 11X-Hank Davis, Sand Springs, OK, 00:16.673 (4); 17. 09-Matt Juhl, Tea, SD, 00:16.702 (12); 18. 5A-Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA, 00:16.719 (11); 19. 17B-Ryan Bickett, Ramona, SD, 00:16.788 (16); 20. 77X-Alex Hill, Six Nations, ONT, Can., 00:16.802 (13); 21. 83-Kurt Mueller, Reynolds, IL, 00:16.834 (24); 22. 70-Calvin Landis, Knoxville, IA, 00:16.889 (9); 23. 3R-Russell Potter, Boonville, MO, 00:16.990 (29); 24. 57-Cam Sorrels, Hallsville, MO, 00:17.013 (8); 25. 14-Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 00:17.122 (5); 26. 9M-Ricky Montgomery, Knoxville, IA, 00:17.254 (3); 27. 38-Logan Alexander, Lacona, IA, 00:17.309 (30); 28. 13M-Brett Moffitt, Mooresville, NC, 00:17.333 (28); 29. 7B-Ben Brown, Marshall, MO, 00:17.369 (31); 30. 33-Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 00:17.487 (21); 31. 1A-John Anderson, Des Moines, IA, 00:17.815 (19); 32. 32-Riley Valentine, Terril, IA, 00:19.326 (32)

Heat one (started, *qualified for feature), 7 Laps, 2:40.7: 1. 09-Matt Juhl (2*); 2. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips (6*); 3. 24H-Kade Higday (4*); 4. 83-Kurt Mueller (1); 5. 01-Kerry Madsen (5*); 6. 24-Terry McCarl (3*); 7. 7B-Ben Brown (8); 8. 14-Aidan Zoutte (7)

Heat two (started, *qualified for feature), 7 Laps, 2:13.0: 1. 70-Calvin Landis (1*); 2. 22X-Riley Goodno (5*); 3. 17-Tyler Groenendyk (3*); 4. 4W-Jamie Ball (4*); 5. 86-Timothy Smith (6*); 6. 9M-Ricky Montgomery (7); 7. 33-Alan Zoutte (8); 8. 5A-Alex Vande Voort (2)

Heat three (started, *qualified for feature), 7 Laps, 2:23.2: 1. 6-Dustin Selvage (5); 2. 3R-Russell Potter (1); 3. 2M-Ryan Giles (3); 4. 17B-Ryan Bickett (2); 5. 99-Tony Rost (6); 6. 4-Cameron Martin (4); 7. 38-Logan Alexander (7); 8. 1A-John Anderson (8)

Heat four (started, *qualified for feature), 7 Laps, 2:28.4: 1. 77X-Alex Hill (2*); 2. 11X-Hank Davis (3*); 3. 63-JJ Hickle (6*); 4. 40-Clint Garner (4*); 5. 22-Ryan Leavitt (5(); 6. 57-Cam Sorrels (1); 7. 13M-Brett Moffitt (7); 8. 32-Riley Valentine (8)

B main (started), 10 Laps, 3:15.2: 1. 5A-Alex Vande Voort (3); 2. 17B-Ryan Bickett (1); 3. 13M-Brett Moffitt (8); 4. 83-Kurt Mueller (2) / 5. 7B-Ben Brown (9); 6. 57-Cam Sorrels (4); 7. 38-Logan Alexander (6); 8. 33-Alan Zoutte (10); 9. 14-Aidan Zoutte (7); 10. 1A-John Anderson (11); 11. 32-Riley Valentine (12); 12. 9M-Ricky Montgomery (5)

A main (started), 18 Laps, NT: 1. 22X-Riley Goodno (1); 2. 63-JJ Hickle (3); 3. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips (4); 4. 6-Dustin Selvage (2); 5. 40-Clint Garner (13); 6. 2M-Ryan Giles (16); 7. 17-Tyler Groenendyk (14); 8. 01-Kerry Madsen (7); 9. 09-Matt Juhl (11); 10. 99-Tony Rost (6); 11. 24-Terry McCarl (20); 12. 22-Ryan Leavitt (9); 13. 5A-Alex Vande Voort (21); 14. 70-Calvin Landis (17); 15. 77X-Alex Hill (15); 16. 11X-Hank Davis (12); 17. 17B-Ryan Bickett (22); 18. 83-Kurt Mueller (24); 19. 3R-Russell Potter (19); 20. 13M-Brett Moffitt (23); 21. 86-Timothy Smith (5); 22. 4-Cameron Martin (18); 23. 24H-Kade Higday (8); 24. 4W-Jamie Ball (10). Lap Leaders: Goodno 1-8, Selvage 9, Goodno 10-18. Hard-charger: Giles.

Pro Sprints

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 3 laps: 1. 9-Luke Lane, Milo, IA, 00:17.037 (4); 2. 48-Tyler Thompson, Des Moines, IA, 00:17.166 (6); 3. 7C-Devin Kline, Knoxville, IA, 00:17.213 (11); 4. 57A-Devin Wignall, Altoona, IA, 00:17.224 (14); 5. 0-Mike Mayberry, Fremont, IA, 00:17.290 (7); 6. 44-Brody Johnson, Melcher-Dallas, IA, 00:17.292 (13); 7. 99-Matthew Stelzer, Omaha, NE, 00:17.312 (5); 8. 26-Chase Young, Des Moines, IA, 00:17.326 (19); 9. 3-Derrike Clark, Newton, IA, 00:17.340 (18); 10. 88-J Kinder, Iberia, MO, 00:17.367 (15); 11. 02S-Josh Jones, Knoxville, IA, 00:17.438 (8); 12. 7G-Jackson Gray, Ankeny, IA, 00:17.452 (16); 13. 30C-Carter Hansen, Johnston, IA, 00:17.514 (12); 14. 55KC-Bob Hildreth, Iowa Falls, IA, 00:17.566 (20); 15. 35-Kevin Hetrick, Gladstone, IL, 00:17.690 (17); 16. 7-Tim Young, New Virginia, IA, 00:17.782 (10); 17. 4S-Dave Seddon, Knoxville, IA, 00:17.833 (3); 18. 41-Jeff Wilke, Knoxville, IA, 00:17.878 (2); 19. 42J-Evan Jones, Monroe, IA, 00:18.007 (1); 20. 12K-Koddy Hildreth, Iowa Falls, IA, 00:18.267 (9)

Heat one (started), 6 Laps, NT: 1. 99-Matthew Stelzer (3); 2. 02S-Josh Jones (1); 3. 7C-Devin Kline (5); 4. 9-Luke Lane (6); 5. 0-Mike Mayberry (4); 6. 35-Kevin Hetrick (8); 7. 42J-Evan Jones (7); 8. 30C-Carter Hansen (10); 9. 3-Derrike Clark (2); 10. 4S-Dave Seddon (9)

Heat two (started), 6 Laps, 1:58.9: 1. 88-J Kinder (2); 2. 44-Brody Johnson (4); 3. 48-Tyler Thompson (6); 4. 7G-Jackson Gray (1); 5. 57A-Devin Wignall (5); 6. 26-Chase Young (3); 7. 41-Jeff Wilke (9); 8. 55KC-Bob Hildreth (7); 9. 7-Tim Young (8); 10. 12K-Koddy Hildreth (10)

A main (started), 15 Laps, NT: 1. 48-Tyler Thompson (1); 2. 9-Luke Lane (2); 3. 99-Matthew Stelzer (4); 4. 7C-Devin Kline (3); 5. 88-J Kinder (7); 6. 57A-Devin Wignall (6); 7. 02S-Josh Jones (9); 8. 44-Brody Johnson (5); 9. 7G-Jackson Gray (11); 10. 26-Chase Young (10); 11. 0-Mike Mayberry (8); 12. 35-Kevin Hetrick (12); 13. 41-Jeff Wilke (14); 14. 42J-Evan Jones (15); 15. 55KC-Bob Hildreth (13); 16. 12K-Koddy Hildreth (17); 17. 30C-Carter Hansen (18); 18. 7-Tim Young (16); DNS – 19. 3-Derrike Clark; 20. 4S-Dave Seddon. Lap Leaders: Thompson 1-12, L. Lane 13, Thompson 14-15. Hard-charger: Kinder.