Brian Brown Clinches Win #67 at Knoxville!

Tasker Phillips Wins Thriller in 360’s; J Kinder Bests Moffitt in Pro Sprints

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (May 10, 2025) – Brian Brown led wire to wire to pick up his 67th career 410 victory at Knoxville Raceway Saturday night. The Grain Valley, Missouri driver picked up $6,000 for his win aboard the Brian Brown Racing #21. Tasker Phillips won a duel with Clint Garner that saw four lead changes in the non-stop 360 main event. J Kinder won his tenth career feature in the Pro Sprints, passing last week’s winner Brett Moffitt in the late going.

The 25-lap 410 feature saw Brown jump out from his starting spot outside row one, ahead of Austin McCarl, JJ Hickle, Kerry Madsen and Emerson Axsom. Gage Pulkrabek came to a stop on lap three, bringing a caution. Madsen shot into third when the race went green again before Tasker Phillips got sideways and collected Josh Schneiderman, who tipped over. Both were unhurt.

Brown shot away again, as Austin McCarl developed a right sideboard issue on his top wing. The wing continued to disintegrate as the race wore on. On lap seven, Axsom passed Hickle for the fourth spot. On lap 11, Brown entered traffic.

With six laps to go, Axsom shot through the middle of turns one and two to go from fifth to third. A caution for debris followed as a piece of McCarl’s wing was retrieved. Brown shot away to the dash to the checkers, while McCarl was a sitting duck, getting passed by Axsom, Madsen, Hickle and Scott Bogucki on the restart.

Brown’s win would come ahead of Axsom, Madsen, Hickle and Bogucki. Sawyer Phillips, Kaleb Johnson, hard-charger Carson McCarl, Austin McCarl and Justin Henderson rounded out the top ten. Austin McCarl set quick time over the field, while Johnson, Cam Martin and Riley Goodno won the heats.

“You really don’t know how far you are leading,” said Brown of the pace he kept throughout the race. “We’ve struggled a little bit to start the year, and this is a different car after getting crashed last year. We worked on it all night long, and Chad (Morgan) made a great suggestion after the heat race. That just made it considerably better. This is his 50th win (at Knoxville) as well. The car was great. We kind of moved down a little bit off of two at the end. Overall, it was a good night.”

The 18-lap 360 feature was action packed and went non-stop. Clint Garner grabbed the early lead over Sawyer Phillips, Ryan Giles, Jamie Ball and Tasker Phillips. Giles passed Sawyer for second on lap two, while Tasker moved by Ball into the fourth spot. On lap three, Cam Martin moved into the top five himself.

Garner was in lapped traffic by the sixth circuit. Meanwhile, Tasker had moved by his brother Sawyer into third, and then passed Giles for second on lap seven. Tasker slowly reeled in Garner and then passed him on the high side of turn two on lap 10. With five to go, Sawyer moved into the third spot, getting by Giles.

Garner made the high side work next and went by Tasker in traffic to lead lap 14. Tasker surged back on lap 15 in some great racing and took the point for good. Sawyer followed him into second with two to go, and Garner finished third. Giles was fourth and Riley Goodno came on late for fifth. Martin, Kade Higday, Ball, Tony Rost and Terry McCarl completed the top ten. Tasker Phillips set quick time, while Giles, Terry McCarl and Dustin Selvage won heats.

“It’s been a very trying year,” said Tasker after his second 360 win here in the 3 Way Motorsports #1TAZ. “We got after it. These guys have had this car fast all year long, and I’ve been finding a way to screw it up. I’m just glad they’ve stayed behind me. I’ve been asking them if I need to dial it down and win races, and they say we’re set on kill and need to win races. We’re here to win. Luckily, I didn’t get caught in something like I have the last couple weeks.”

The 15-lap Pro Sprints feature got off to a rocky start, when Mike Mayberry and Tyler Thompson touched wheels on the backstretch. Only Thompson was able to restart at the rear of the field, while the defending class champion was done.

Brett Moffitt picked up where he left off a week ago, and led early, ahead of J Kinder, Devin Kline, Rob Kubli and Chase Young. The lead five stayed nose to tail until Devin Wignall came to a stop with just six laps to go.

Things got interesting from there, as Kinder chose a high line to work around Moffitt and close his path to the low side of turn three. Thompson recovered after restarting at the tail, grabbing fourth with four laps to go. A final caution came out for a fifth running Kubli, setting up a three-lap dash to the checkers.

Kinder pulled away in the Kinder Racing #88 for the $800 win, ahead of Moffitt, Thompson, who gained third on the last lap, Kline and Young. Kevin Hetrick, Brody Johnson, Koddy Hildreth, Evan Jones and Jeff Wilke rounded out the top ten. Moffitt set quick time, just a tenth of a second off the track record, while Kubli and Young won heats.

“Tonight was a good night to start up front,” said Kinder in Victory Lane. “The track slicked off quite a bit more than I thought it would. I hope it was fun to watch. That was fun. Brett is awesome to race with. I hope he comes back. That’s why we do this, this is fun.”

Knoxville Championship Series Results

410 Sprints

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 88-Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA, 00:15.071[12] ($100 from OpenWheel101.com); 2. 55-Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust., 00:15.223[3]; 3. 78-Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust., 00:15.270[8]; 4. 44-Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 00:15.307[7]; 5. 2M-JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 00:15.333[1]; 6. 21-Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO, 00:15.361[15]; 7. 27W-Emerson Axsom, Franklin, IN, 00:15.443[19]; 8. 8H-Jacob Hughes, Hartford, SD, 00:15.557[5]; 9. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 00:15.558[17]; 10. 83-Justin Henderson, Tea, SD, 00:15.584[24]; 11. 39-Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust., 00:15.587[4]; 12. 1K-Kelby Watt, Adel, IA, 00:15.644[21]; 13. 6K-Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD, 00:15.732[18]; 14. 4-Cameron Martin, Ankeny, IA, 00:15.763[22]; 15. 22-Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 00:15.802[14]; 16. 49-Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 00:15.815[20]; 17. 31-Kyle Bellm, Nixa, MO, 00:15.819[9]; 18. 15JR-Cole Mincer, Burlington, IA, 00:15.832[25]; 19. 45X-Landon Crawley, Benton, AR, 00:15.852[23]; 20. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, East Grand Forks, MN, 00:15.854[26]; 21. 17A-Jack Anderson, Newton, IA, 00:15.876[10]; 22. 121-RJ Johnson, Tampa, FL, 00:15.976[13]; 23. 44X-Scotty Johnson, Melcher-Dallas, IA, 00:16.017[16]; 24. 71-Brandon Worthington, Indianola, IA, 00:16.252[6]; 25. 27-Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA, NT[2]; 26. 1-Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, NT[11]

Heat one (started), 8 Laps, 2:11.6: 1. 6K-Kaleb Johnson[2]; 2. 83-Justin Henderson[1]; 3. 27W-Emerson Axsom[4]; 4. 88-Austin McCarl[6]; 5. 44-Chris Martin[3]; 6. 27-Carson McCarl[7]; 7. 45X-Landon Crawley[5]; 8. 121-RJ Johnson[8]; DNS – 49-Josh Schneiderman

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, 2:15.2: 1. 4-Cameron Martin[2]; 2. 55-Kerry Madsen[6]; 3. 31-Kyle Bellm[1]; 4. 2M-JJ Hickle[3]; 5. 1-Tasker Phillips[7]; 6. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[5]; 7. 8H-Jacob Hughes[4]; 8. 44X-Scotty Johnson[8]; DNS – 39-Lynton Jeffrey

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, 2:18.8: 1. 22-Riley Goodno[2]; 2. 15JR-Cole Mincer[1]; 3. 21-Brian Brown[5]; 4. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[4]; 5. 1K-Kelby Watt[3]; 6. 78-Scott Bogucki[6]; 7. 17A-Jack Anderson[7]; 8. 71-Brandon Worthington[8]

A main (started), 20 Laps, NT: 1. 21-Brian Brown[2]; 2. 27W-Emerson Axsom[6]; 3. 55-Kerry Madsen[4]; 4. 2M-JJ Hickle[1]; 5. 78-Scott Bogucki[7]; 6. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[10]; 7. 6K-Kaleb Johnson[9]; 8. 27-Carson McCarl[19]; 9. 88-Austin McCarl[3]; 10. 83-Justin Henderson[8]; 11. 45X-Landon Crawley[15]; 12. 44-Chris Martin[5]; 13. 17A-Jack Anderson[17]; 14. 4-Cameron Martin[11]; 15. 31-Kyle Bellm[16]; 16. 8H-Jacob Hughes[13]; 17. 15JR-Cole Mincer[14]; 18. 44X-Scotty Johnson[21]; 19. 121-RJ Johnson[23]; 20. 71-Brandon Worthington[24]; 21. 22-Riley Goodno[12]; 22. 1-Tasker Phillips[20]; 23. 49-Josh Schneiderman[22]; 24. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[18] DNS – 25. 1K-Kelby Watt; 26. 39-Lynton Jeffrey. Lap Leader: Brown 1-20. Hard-charger: C. McCarl.

Randall Roofing 360 Sprints

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 3 laps: 1. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 00:16.245[12]; 2. 4W-Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA, 00:16.304[23]; 3. 17-Tyler Groenendyk, Oskaloosa, IA, 00:16.360[25]; 4. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 00:16.403[21]; 5. 4-Cameron Martin, Ankeny, IA, 00:16.407[16]; 6. 40-Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD, 00:16.450[14]; 7. 2M-Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA, 00:16.463[2]; 8. 24H-Kade Higday, Knoxville, IA, 00:16.482[5]; 9. 22X-Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 00:16.558[9]; 10. 3R-Russell Potter, Boonville, MO, 00:16.566[6]; 11. 22-Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA, 00:16.568[8]; 12. 01-Thomas Meseraull, San Jose, CA, 00:16.588[4]; 13. 70-Calvin Landis, Knoxville, IA, 00:16.601[1]; 14. 99-Tony Rost, Utica, NE, 00:16.697[17]; 15. 6-Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA, 00:16.706[24]; 16. 83-Kurt Mueller, Reynolds, IL, 00:16.802[10]; 17. 24-Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 00:16.876[18]; 18. 17B-Ryan Bickett, Ramona, SD, 00:17.071[20]; 19. 23-Devon Dobie, Wapakoneta, OH, 00:17.102[22]; 20. 33-Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 00:17.175[15]; 21. 52-Cole Garner, Sioux Falls, SD, 00:17.248[19]; 22. 38-Logan Alexander, Lacona, IA, 00:17.274[11]; 23. 14-Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 00:17.560[3]; 24. T4-Tyler Graves, Chariton, IA, 00:17.662[13]; 25. 31-McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 00:17.690[26]; 26. 1A-John Anderson, Des Moines, IA, 00:18.121[27]; 27. (DQ – Wrong Tire) 86-Timothy Smith, Rocheport, MO[7]

Heat one (started), 7 Laps, 2:00.8: 1. 2M-Ryan Giles[4]; 2. 70-Calvin Landis[2]; 3. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips[6]; 4. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[5]; 5. 83-Kurt Mueller[1]; 6. 3R-Russell Potter[3]; 7. 23-Devon Dobie[7]; 8. 38-Logan Alexander[8]; 9. 31-McCain Richards[9]

Heat two (started), 7 Laps, 2:02.0: 1. 24-Terry McCarl[1]; 2. 99-Tony Rost[2]; 3. 24H-Kade Higday[4]; 4. 4W-Jamie Ball[6]; 5. 22-Ryan Leavitt[3]; 6. 4-Cameron Martin[5]; 7. 33-Alan Zoutte[7]; 8. 14-Aidan Zoutte[8]; 9. 1A-John Anderson[9]

Heat three (started), 7 Laps, 2:00.9: 1. 6-Dustin Selvage[2]; 2. 22X-Riley Goodno[4]; 3. 17-Tyler Groenendyk[6]; 4. 40-Clint Garner[5]; 5. 01-Thomas Meseraull[3]; 6. 86-Timothy Smith[9]; 7. 17B-Ryan Bickett[1]; 8. 52-Cole Garner[7]; 9. T4-Tyler Graves[8]

A main (started), 18 Laps, 5:42.7: 1. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips[6]; 2. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[2]; 3. 40-Clint Garner[1]; 4. 2M-Ryan Giles[3]; 5. 22X-Riley Goodno[7]; 6. 4-Cameron Martin[9]; 7. 24H-Kade Higday[8]; 8. 4W-Jamie Ball[4]; 9. 99-Tony Rost[12]; 10. 24-Terry McCarl[13]; 11. 17-Tyler Groenendyk[5]; 12. 6-Dustin Selvage[10]; 13. 86-Timothy Smith[22]; 14. 01-Thomas Meseraull[16]; 15. 22-Ryan Leavitt[14]; 16. 70-Calvin Landis[11]; 17. 52-Cole Garner[21]; 18. 17B-Ryan Bickett[18]; 19. 38-Logan Alexander[23]; 20. 23-Devon Dobie[19]; 21. 3R-Russell Potter[15]; 22. 83-Kurt Mueller[17]; 23. 33-Alan Zoutte[20]; 24. T4-Tyler Graves[25]; 25. 31-McCain Richards[26]; 26. 1A-John Anderson[27]; 27. 14-Aidan Zoutte[24]. Lap Leaders: Cl. Garner 1-9, T. Phillips 10-13, Cl. Garner 14, T. Phillips 15-18. Hard-charger: T. Smith.

Pro Sprints

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 3 laps: 1. 17-Brett Moffitt, Mooresville, NC 00:16.895[14]; 2. 88-J Kinder, Iberia, MO, 00:17.184[18]; 3. 44-Brody Johnson, Melcher-Dallas, IA, 00:17.295[8]; 4. 7C-Devin Kline, Knoxville, IA, 00:17.424[2]; 5. 7-Rob Kubli, Milo, IA, 00:17.438[10]; 6. 41-Jeff Wilke, Knoxville, IA, 00:17.457[3]; 7. 0-Mike Mayberry, Fremont, IA, 00:17.458[12]; 8. 48-Tyler Thompson, Des Moines, IA, 00:17.517[16]; 9. 30C-Carter Hansen, Johnston, IA, 00:17.534[11]; 10. 26-Chase Young, Des Moines, IA, 00:17.555[9]; 11. 42J-Evan Jones, Monroe, IA, 00:17.599[6]; 12. 35-Kevin Hetrick, Gladstone, IL, 00:17.657[1]; 13. 57A-Devin Wignall, Altoona, IA, 00:17.678[13]; 14. 55KC-Bob Hildreth, Iowa Falls, IA, 00:17.708[7]; 15. 99-Matthew Stelzer, Omaha, NE, 00:17.862[15]; 16. 9-Luke Lane, Milo, IA, 00:17.882[17]; 17. 12K-Koddy Hildreth, Iowa Falls, IA, 00:18.081[4]; 18. 55-Toby Mosher, Osceola, IA, 00:18.151[19].

Heat one (started), 6 Laps, 1:48.5: 1. 7-Rob Kubli[4]; 2. 0-Mike Mayberry[3]; 3. 17-Brett Moffitt[6]; 4. 42J-Evan Jones[1]; 5. 57A-Devin Wignall[7]; 6. 12K-Koddy Hildreth[9]; 7. 44-Brody Johnson[5]; 8. 30C-Carter Hansen[2]; DNS – 99-Matthew Stelzer

Heat two (started), 6 Laps, 1:48.4: 1. 26-Chase Young[2]; 2. 35-Kevin Hetrick[1]; 3. 88-J Kinder[6]; 4. 48-Tyler Thompson[3]; 5. 7C-Devin Kline[5]; 6. 41-Jeff Wilke[4]; 7. 9-Luke Lane[8]; 8. 55-Toby Mosher[9]; 9. 55KC-Bob Hildreth[7]

A main (started), 15 Laps, NT: 1. 88-J Kinder[2]; 2. 17-Brett Moffitt[1]; 3. 48-Tyler Thompson[8]; 4. 7C-Devin Kline[5]; 5. 26-Chase Young[6]; 6. 35-Kevin Hetrick[10]; 7. 44-Brody Johnson[7]; 8. 12K-Koddy Hildreth[14]; 9. 42J-Evan Jones[11]; 10. 41-Jeff Wilke[9]; 11. 7-Rob Kubli[3]; 12. 55KC-Bob Hildreth[16]; 13. 57A-Devin Wignall[12]; 14. 55-Toby Mosher[15]; 15. 0-Mike Mayberry[4]; 16. 9-Luke Lane[13]; DNS – 17. 30C-Carter Hansen; 18. 99-Matthew Stelzer. Lap Leaders: Moffitt 1-9, Kinder 10-15. Hard-charger: K. Hildreth.