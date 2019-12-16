Boender Inks with WPU

Oskaloosa–William Penn Head Men’s Shotgun Sports Coach Steve Heaton is excited to announce the signing of Gideon Boender to a National Letter of Intent to attend the University in the fall and compete for the men’s shotgun sports program.

Boender, the son of BJ and Cassia Boender, is currently a senior at Pella Christian HS and plans to major in Engineering at WPU.

“I am very excited to be able to stay close to home, get a great education, and continue to do something I truly love–shooting clay targets!” Boender said.

Boender has claimed numerous state champion and state runner-up finishes in different disciplines throughout his high school career. He is also an Honor Roll student.

“Gideon is going to be a great addition to the Shotgun Program here at William Penn,” Heaton said. “He is a well-rounded competitive shooter in all clay target disciplines and has an even better personality. I am super excited to have him be a part of this program and expect nothing but great things from him!”

