Bird Food Giveaway

Environmental Learning Center

Saturday, February 1, 2020

9:00 am – Noon

Come out to the Environmental Learning Center this Saturday, February 1st to pick up FREE cracked corn for bird feeding. From 9:00 am – Noon, the Mahaska County Conservation Board and Friends of Mahaska County Conservation will be on hand to help you get up to 10 gallons of cracked corn to take home with you. There is a limited supply, so corn will be available during these times unless we run out. Please bring your own containers such as two five gallon buckets, a feed sack or other containers that will hold up to 10 gallons.

Thank you to Cargill for donating the corn and for Ozinga Feed Service for cracking the corn!

The Environmental Learning Center is located on the east side of Oskaloosa at 2342 Hwy. 92 East. Please drive around to the back of the building to the grain wagon. If you have questions, call MCCB at (641)673-9327.