Beverly Van Devender

April 3, 1938 – August 6, 2021

Lenexa, Kansas (Oskaloosa, IA) | Age 83

Beverly Rose (Boutelle) Van Devender, age 83, formerly of Oskaloosa, Iowa, passed away on August 6, 2021, at 8:00p.m. in Lenexa, Kansas. She was born April 3, 1938 at Rochester, Minnesota, the daughter of Harold Irwin and Elsie Marie (Patterson) Boutelle.

Beverly graduated from Rochester High School with the class of 1956 and received her B.A Degree in English and Education from Westmar College in LeMars, Iowa in June, 1960.

On August 30, 1958, Beverly was united in marriage to William Russell “Bill” Van Devender who passed away April 11, 2008. Bill and Beverly met at Westmar College and were married for 49 years during which they had lived in LeMars, Hull, Letts, Grandview, Swea City and Oskaloosa, Iowa, where they moved in 1966.

Beverly taught school in L-M Community High School at Grandview for one year and substituted for many years in Swea City, Eddyville, Ottumwa and Oskaloosa. She was employed at the Oskaloosa Public Library as Administrative Assistant from 1980 to 2000 when she retired.

As a member of Central United Methodist Church in Oskaloosa, Beverly was active in the adult choir and bell choir and had directed three youth choirs for fourteen years as well as a children’s bell choir. She was also active in United Methodist Women, church circle and served on other boards of the local church as well as the Iowa United Methodist Archives Commission for nine years. Other organizations she participated in were Chapter NN PEO, Oskaloosa-Mary Marion Chapter of DAR, and Oskaloosa People-to-People.

Beverly’s favorite hobbies were traveling, both in this country and abroad, and working on family genealogy. Her family were her delight and pride and she loved the time they were able to be together.

Beverly is survived by a son and his wife, Jeffrey Scott and Amy Van Devender of New Castle, Colorado; a daughter and her husband, Pamela Kay and Derek Mattes of Olathe, Kansas; granddaughters: Emily and Grace Van Devender and Morgan Mattes; a grandson, Mason Mattes; two brothers, Richard Irwin Boutelle and wife Margaret (Peggy) of Rochester, MN and Gerald Wayne Boutelle and wife Judith of Petersburg, IL; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, William Van Devender, she was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Elsie Patterson Boutelle.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. in the Central United Methodist Church in Oskaloosa with Pastor Chad Lierman officiating.

Burial will take place in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa following the service. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Visitation will begin on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 after 11:00 a.m. at the Bates Funeral Chapel with the family present from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening to greet relatives and friends.

Memorials may be directed to Central United Methodist Church or the Oskaloosa Public Library.

