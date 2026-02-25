Beavers run away from Dutch in women’s basketball tournament quarterfinal

STORM LAKE – After playing a tight game for three quarter, Buena Vista University turned it in in the final period for a 78-68 win over the Central College women’s basketball team in the American Rivers Conference tournament quarterfinal.

Central concludes is season at 12-14 overall. Buena Vista advances to Thursday’s semifinal at No. 2 Coe College.

A Maddie Backer (freshman, New Ulm, Minn.) layup at the end of the third quarter gave Central a 48-47 lead entering the final frame.

Before the game hit the seven-minute mark in the fourth quarter, Dutch starters Emily Naughton (guard, junior, Indianola) and Kaitlyn Mumm (junior, Waukee, Des Moines Christian HS) were both sent to the bench after being whistled for their fourth fouls.

Taking advantage of Central’s handcuffed defense, the Beavers offense piled up 31 points in the fourth quarter, making 10 of 18 shot attempts from the field and nine of 10 at the free throw line. Though Naughton and Mumm both returned for large chunk of the fourth quarter, the damage was done and the Beavers stayed in front for good.

Backer and Jasmyn Williams (senior, Commerce City, Colo., Arvada West HS) led the Dutch with 12 points. CeCe Moore (forward, junior, Waterloo, West HS) had 11 rebounds while McKenzie Snook each had three seals. Naughton added nine points and a team-high four assists.

Central appeared in the league’s postseason tournament in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2021.