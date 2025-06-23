BBQ for Badges Brings Community Together in Support of First Responders

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The 2025 edition of BBQ for Badges once again brought crowds, camaraderie, and competition to downtown Oskaloosa, all in support of area first responders.

Held on the historic town square, the annual event featured dozens of BBQ teams competing for top honors while raising funds and awareness for the extra needs of law enforcement, fire, EMS, emergency dispatch, CERT, and other professionals.

One of those competitors, Austin Rodgers of the Oskaloosa Police Department, said his participation was about more than just food.

“I participate not only to represent the Oskaloosa Police Department, but also to show my respect for the event held in honor of First Responders,” said Rodgers. “These gatherings provide a crucial opportunity to build rapport with the community, allowing us to connect with others as everyday people outside of our roles. Even if it means getting competitive in a BBQ cook-off, it’s all part of fostering that bond. I’m proud to be part of a community that offers such strong support for First Responders. And while the event is all about fun, it’s always nice to bring home some hardware too!”

Fellow participant Carey Legvold echoed the sentiment. “We do it for the first responders but also for the fellowship with friends and my brothers. We have loved it from the first year we did it. Pretty fun. Wyndell, Kory, Brad, Greg, and everyone else that does the work to put this on deserve a ton of credit.”

In addition to the cook-off, the event features music, public interaction with first responders, and a BBQ judging competition that draws experienced tasters from across the region.

Manny Garcia, who served as a judge this year and also in 2023, praised the event’s energy and purpose. “It was an honor to be a judge for BBQ for Badges again! My first time judging was in 2023 and I went in with no expectations and absolutely loved it. It was incredible to witness our entire community unite and show their support for our first responders,” Garcia said.

“In my opinion, BBQ for Badges stands out as one of Oskaloosa’s premier events, embodying everything that makes our community special: great music, delicious food, our famed town square, strong community engagement, and immense community pride.”

Beyond the friendly competition, BBQ for Badges continues to serve a vital role in raising funds that help meet unexpected needs for Mahaska County’s emergency responders — needs not always covered by traditional budgets.

From upgraded gear to wellness resources and family assistance, proceeds from the event go directly to supporting those who are first to respond when the community calls.