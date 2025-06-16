BBQ 4 Badges Returns for Its 8th Year: Smokin’ Good Food, Big Support for Local First Responders

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The smell of smoked meats will once again fill the air around the Oskaloosa Square as the 8th Annual BBQ 4 Badges takes place on Saturday, June 21, in support of Mahaska County’s emergency responders.

The grassroots event, led by organizer Wyndell Campbell, has grown into a beloved community tradition, drawing in professional and amateur barbecue teams from across the region to compete, share their craft, and give back to local law enforcement, fire, and EMS departments.

“This year we’re welcoming about 25 teams, split between our Pro and Joe divisions,” Campbell said. “That’s about what it takes to fill the square, and we’re happy with the turnout.” While the layout will remain mostly the same as previous years, some minor adjustments are being made to improve traffic flow and accessibility for attendees hoping to sample as many of the teams as possible.

New Timing, Same Cause

Due to scheduling changes with other downtown events, this year’s BBQ 4 Badges will not coincide with a Friday After Five, as it often has in the past. The event was moved to the weekend after Father’s Day to accommodate other activities, including Art on the Square. Still, teams will be set up and open for walk-throughs Friday night, giving the public a chance to chat with competitors and peek behind the grill.

Campbell emphasized that while Friday will be informal, wristbands for Saturday’s sampling will be available for purchase that evening.

Sampling officially begins at noon on Saturday, with unlimited samples available for wristband holders until the food runs out or the awards ceremony at 2 p.m.

Wristbands are $20 for adults, $10 for kids ages 6–12, and free for children five and under. Pre-sale wristbands can be picked up at Campbell’s office or purchased Saturday morning on-site.

Pro vs. Joe: Smokin’ for Bragging Rights

The competition features two distinct categories:

Pro Division: Sanctioned teams from the Iowa Barbecue Society and Heartland BBQ Society, who cook competitively throughout the summer circuit.

Joe Division: Local backyard barbecue enthusiasts who get a chance to show off their skills and compete for community bragging rights.

“Everybody knows that guy at work or church who says they’ve got the best ribs. Well, now’s their chance to prove it,” Campbell said with a laugh.

Each team is required to cook four meats—brisket, pork, ribs, and chicken—totaling hundreds of pounds of barbecue shared with the public during Saturday’s sampling session. “If you tried to eat everything from every team, you’d be looking at nearly 100 bites,” Campbell warned. “It’s a lot more than you think.”

Live Music and Open Pits

Saturday’s event will include live music from the Panic River Band, playing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., bringing a lively soundtrack to the square as attendees browse, taste, and mingle. Campbell also encourages folks to come early Saturday morning to watch teams prepare their competition boxes and see the behind-the-scenes process that leads to those award-winning bites.

“This isn’t just about food,” Campbell said. “It’s about showing appreciation for the people who protect and serve us every day.”

Helping First Responders Beyond the Budget

Since its inception, BBQ 4 Badges has funneled tens of thousands of dollars into Mahaska County emergency services, covering critical expenses that lie outside traditional budget allocations.

Past contributions include:

Outfitting a Mahaska County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle

Funding a water rescue unit for the Oskaloosa Fire Department

Supporting K-9 certification and operational costs for Oskaloosa’s police dogs, Duke and Rocky

Sponsoring advanced tactical training for Officer Jenna Arriesgado, who now instructs statewide through the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy

Partnering with Cargill to purchase a search and rescue drone, recently deployed during a Memorial Day weekend emergency on the Des Moines River

“These are tools and training that aren’t always in the yearly budget,” Campbell said. “We step in so they don’t have to wait another year to get what they need now.”

More Than Meat – A Community Celebration

Campbell emphasized that BBQ 4 Badges remains a family-friendly and community-focused event. “Whether you’re a diehard barbecue fan, just curious about the competition, or want to support our emergency personnel, this event has something for everyone,” he said.

As the smell of smoke and sizzling pork fills downtown Oskaloosa once more, the 8th annual BBQ 4 Badges is shaping up to be another unforgettable celebration of service, flavor, and small-town generosity.

You can find more information at the event page by clicking HERE.