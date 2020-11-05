Bandstand Flag Notice For November 2020

November 2020

The flag flying over the bandstand during October is in honor of George Turner and his son, Duane.

George A. Turner

July 24, 1922 – Dec. 17, 2011

After completing his education at Albia High School, George enlisted in the Army on February 22, 1943. He served as a medical technician aboard a troopship in the Pacific Theater. He participated in the New Guinea, Central Pacific, Southern Philippines, and Luzon Campaigns. Upon his discharge on October 16, 1945, he was awarded the American Theater Ribbon, Asiatic-Pacific Theater Ribbon, the Philippines Liberation Ribbon, the Good Conduct Ribbon, three Overseas Service Stripes, and four Bronze Service Stars. Upon his return to Oskaloosa, he worked at Clow and later for Oskaloosa Engineering. He retired in 1984.

Duane A. Turner

Jan. 25, 1947 – Jun 8, 2018

Duane graduated with the Oskaloosa High School class of ’65 and joined the US Air Force on April 11, 1966. He served mainly at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California. After his discharge on February 10, 1970, he stayed in California and worked as a sheet metal journeyman with Local 162; he also served as business manager/president for that organization.

If you are interested in flying the flag of a veteran above the bandstand, contact Shawn Langkamp at Langkamp Funeral Chapel & Crematory at 641-672-2181 or www.langkampfuneralchapel.com Contact Us Link.