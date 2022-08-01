Bandstand Flag Notice – August 2022

Roger Wayne Broerman

July 13, 1931 – April 18, 2021

The United States Army

The flag flying over the bandstand during August is in honor of Roger Broerman.

Roger was raised in rural Oskaloosa. After high school, he helped his father on the family farm until he entered the Army on February 14, 1952. Of the two years he served, he spent almost a year of that time in Germany. Upon discharge, he was awarded the Occupational Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

Upon his return to Iowa, He married his sweetheart, Shirley Kapple, on February 14, 1954. They shared 67 years of a loving marriage, a partnership and passion for farming, mutual priorities of faith and family, and four children: Mike, Greg, LeeAnn, and David. He shared his passion for farming by serving on several boards: Farm Service, Farm Bureau, Mahaska Ruritan, Township Trustee, Nelson Pioneer Farm, and as a 4-H leader.

Contact Shawn Langkamp at Langkamp Funeral Chapel & Crematory at 641-672-2181 or www.langkampfuneralchapel.com on the Contact-Us-Link if you are interested in honoring a deceased veteran with the flag above the bandstand.