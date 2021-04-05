Bandstand Flag Notice – April 2021

Carlos Ryther

March 9, 1933 – August 15, 2020

The United States Marine Corps

The flag flying over the bandstand during April is in honor of Carlos Ryther.

Carlos enlisted in the Marines on January 4, 1952, at St. Louis, Missouri. He did his basic training at Camp Pendleton, California. He served two years of active duty and then eight years in the reserves. Following his discharge, Carlos moved back to Avalon, farmed with his father, and then took a job as a salesperson for Lambert Glove Company in Chillicothe. Later, in 1954, his position with Lamberts took him to Oskaloosa. While living there, he changed jobs and began driving a truck for Oskaloosa Bottling Company. This was the first of many truck-driving jobs that Carlos held over the years. He also drove for DRS, Hy-Vee, and Foodliner. Carlos retired from Foodliner in 2009.

