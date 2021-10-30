Artist Talk with Brian Alves at William Penn University

10/29/2021

William Penn University’s Division of New Media is proud to host esteemed artist and educator, Brian Alves in Oskaloosa. Brian is the inaugural Visiting Artist with William Penn University’s Division of New Media. He teaches Interactive Media at Salem State University in Massachusetts. The Visiting Artist program allows artists from around the United States and the world to come to William Penn University to work directly with students in the New Media Division. Brian has been meeting with students and is creating a piece of work that will be included in an upcoming exhibition at Salem State University.

Brian did graduate work at the University of Iowa’s Intermedia Department in the mid ‘90’s. He is happy to be back in Iowa working with WPU’s New Media students. He is impressed with the technology available in the New Media Lab and is utilizing it in creating works of art with students. As the first Visiting Artist, Brian shares that he is hopeful this program will, “foster an environment that is artistic and allows for new ways of thinking.” New Media Division Chair, Markus Haala, an artist as well, echoes these sentiments. “Brian offers a wider perspective and layers of creativity that our students otherwise would not get to experience.” Haala plans on continuing to host Visiting Artists each fall as one of the many hands-on, real-world opportunities available to Division of New Media students.

The public is invited to attend Brian’s Artist Talk, “Proxy/Prognosis – Art as Intermediary” which will be held at the Musco Technology Center on William Penn University’s campus on Thursday, November 4th at 6:30 PM. To register or to watch the live broadcast visit, https://bit.ly/BrianAlves