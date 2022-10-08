Annual Home Decorating Contest

The Annual Home Decorating Contest held in conjunction with the Main Street Lighted Christmas Parade will soon to be underway. Now is the time to get your Christmas lights and decorations out of the attic, garage, or basement and test those bulbs while the weather is nice. Five winners will receive $100 each in Chamber Cash. This year’s theme is “Christmas Canvas”. There’s no better year than this one to “paint” your house, lawn and landscape with all the brightness of Christmas. Categories that are judged are Best use of Lights, Best use of Color, Most Festive, The Griswold Award and Best in Show. Judging will take place beginning at 6 PM Monday, November 28, 2022. Call Lori Oaks at Hawkeye Real Estate 641-660-7011 or the Chamber at 641-672-2591 or to register your address as a contestant. Deadline date is November 28th at noon. There is no charge to enter–only your creativity.

Sponsors for this event include Mahaska Chamber, MidAmerican Energy, Southeast Iowa Regional Board of Realtors, Mahaska Drug, Oskaloosa News, KBOE, Oskaloosa Herald, and Champion Signs.