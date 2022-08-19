Andrew Kim world renowned puppet and mask maker, performer and director will be conducting a ten-day lantern puppet workshop in Oskaloosa Iowa.

Andrew Kim was born in Korea, raised, and educated in the USA. He, and his wife own and operate Thingumajig Theatre in West Yorkshire, England. Mr. Kim has created and performed puppet and mask plays, parades, and events for over 30 years. He began his career working for In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre in Minneapolis, Minnesota and spent 10 years learning all the elements of masking, performing, and directing puppet plays, parades and large-scale spectacles. He furthered his training by working with Bread and Puppet Theater in Glover, Vermont, and studied traditional Korean and Balinese mask theatre.

Oskaloosa is honored to have Andrew Kim as a visiting special guest to share his expertise in creating giant lantern puppets. The workshop with be held at the MUSCO Technology Center on the William Penn University campus in Oskaloosa, Iowa. Students of the Creative Arts and New Media programs will work together with Mr. Kim to design two large lighted puppets. Participants will engage in hands-on learning by developing the projects from the beginning design phase to all aspects of fabrication, installing LED wiring, and learning performance techniques.

The project is being overseen by Brant Bollman, Director of Theatre Arts at William Penn University. Mr. Bollman is a puppeteer specializing in large parade puppets and teaches Fine Arts and oversees the college’s theatre program and is responsible for arranging Mr. Kim’s visit.

Part of the project will include the Creative Arts Visit Day for high school juniors and seniors, Friday, September 23rd. Students meet with Mr. Bollman, tour the campus, and visit the workshop in progress.

The conclusion of Mr. Kim’s workshop shall be on Tuesday, September 27th with a reception at 8:00 pm in the MUSCO Technology Center building. Following the unveiling of the new creations, a festive puppet parade will march out of the building and down along the recreation trail north of the campus. This event will be free and open to the public.

The lantern puppets will then be stored until the annual Oskaloosa Lighted Christmas Parade in December, the best holiday arts, and cultural event in the state of Iowa. The William Penn theatre students will perform with the giant puppets through the packed streets for the thousands in attendance.

This project is made possible by an Artist Project Grant from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs and support from Mahaska Drug.