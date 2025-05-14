All Steel J Fowler Returns to Oskaloosa for Tag Team Title Match at CEW’s Mall Madness III

Oskaloosa, Iowa — Oskaloosa native and professional wrestler All Steel J Fowler is coming home Saturday, May 17, to compete in one of Central Empire Wrestling’s (CEW) biggest shows of the year: Mall Madness III. The live wrestling event will take place inside Penn Central Mall at 7 p.m., with tickets starting at $20.

Fowler, a seasoned performer with 17 years of wrestling experience, will team up with longtime friend and fellow veteran Brian Gott to challenge CEW tag team champions Donnie Peppercricket and Iceman in what’s expected to be one of the night’s marquee matches. While Fowler and Gott are no strangers to tag team success—they are former CEW Tag Team Champions—it’s been over 15 years since they last competed as a duo. The matchup is being billed as a reunion and a test of chemistry, as they aim to reclaim past glory.

Fowler’s return to Oskaloosa is more than just another booking. For him, wrestling at Penn Central Mall has special meaning. As a kid, he and his friends would dream of performing in the same mall where this event now takes place. “It’s pretty cool to be back home, tagging with my best friend, in a place that meant a lot to us growing up,” he said during a recent interview.

Although known in his earlier years for high-flying antics, Fowler’s in-ring style has evolved into a more physical, heavy-hitting approach. Still, fans can expect the intensity and energy he’s become known for throughout the Midwest and beyond. Over the past four years, Fowler has wrestled more than 400 matches across the country, appearing in cities like Dallas, Las Vegas, and Denver. He’s now turning his sights internationally, with bookings confirmed in Puerto Rico and Japan, and ambitions to wrestle in Mexico, England, and Germany.

This may be one of the last times local fans have a chance to see Fowler perform in Oskaloosa before his wrestling journey takes him overseas. “I stay motivated by always finding new goals,” he said. “International wrestling has always been one of them. Now I’m finally making that happen.”

The event will also feature a CEW Championship lumberjack match between champion Jared Thumb and challenger Rory Fox, as well as appearances from wrestlers including Rich Maxwell, Damien Saint, and more.

Event Details