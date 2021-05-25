All-region outdoor track selections revealed for Central

PELLA — The Central College men’s and women’s track and field squads had six members earn All-Central Region outdoors for the outdoor season from the USTFCCCA Friday afternoon.

To be named All-Region, an athlete must either be ranked in the top-5 of an individual event in the region or be part of a top-3 relay team.

Brock Lewis (junior, Lathrop, Mo.) led the way with a pair of all-region performances in the triple jump and long jump. Sam Beatty (sophomore, Mount Pleasant) achieved the feat in the high jump and Caleb Silver (sophomore, Conrad, BCLUW HS) accomplished it in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

Kiki Pingel (senior, Pella) also had two events in which she was all-region, earning the honors in the heptathlon and 100-meter hurdles. Mary Gray (senior, West Des Moines, Waukee) also was an all-region performer in the heptathlon as Gillian Streit (senior, Manilla, Harlan HS) was recognized for his discus throwing.

All six of the all-region performers for Central will be competing in the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships this weekend in Greensboro, N.C.