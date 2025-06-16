Air-Cooled Antiques Return to Oskaloosa for Nostalgic Gathering

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The Rock Island Tap served as the nostalgic backdrop for the return of the “Air Cooled Antiques of Iowa” car show on Saturday, reviving memories and engines alike as classic air-cooled vehicles stole the show at the Rock Island Tap with personality and charm.

Originally held in 2013 at the same location, this year’s event marked a homecoming for organizer Doug Slings, who chose to bring the event back to Oskaloosa in conjunction with his 30-year high school reunion. While the turnout was modest due to limited promotion and Father’s Day weekend activities, a collection of Volkswagens — including classic Beetles, a VW bus, and even a rare squareback — created a visually striking celebration of vintage motoring.

The vehicles on display shared a common trait: their engines are cooled by air rather than water. Without a radiator, these classic machines rely on airflow to regulate engine temperature, a design that once made them affordable and efficient, and now makes them a collector’s item with nostalgic appeal.

For many attendees, these vehicles are more than just transportation — they’re long-term projects, family heirlooms, and links to automotive history. One such enthusiast was Bob Race, who brought his 1966 Volkswagen Beetle from Kansas City. Purchased in the early 1990s and restored in 1995, the car has retained its show-quality condition, yet isn’t relegated to a trailer. Race and his family prefer to drive their car to events, keeping the spirit of the machine alive on the open road.

Other show-goers displayed rare models and personal stories, including a Super Beetle that has remained unchanged since June 1973, when it was first adorned with accessories. Still boasting its original interior, paint, and aftermarket components, the car is a rolling time capsule of Volkswagen history. Its sunroof — a rarity for Iowa in winter — still operates manually with a crank, a detail that drew curiosity and admiration from fellow enthusiasts.

Visitors explored the fine details of each vehicle, from period-correct hubcaps to hand-cranked sunroofs, many of which sparked memories of decades gone by. For some, the event rekindled memories of childhood car rides and the humble roots of air-cooled performance. Others reminisced about dune buggy adventures and how their love for Volkswagens grew from playful recreation into full-fledged restoration projects.

The gathering was more than just a car show; it was a celebration of community, craftsmanship, and connection. Participants from Iowa, Missouri, and Kansas shared stories, swapped technical tips, and enjoyed a day grounded in the joy of preservation.