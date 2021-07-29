Agee Wins Thriller As SIS Crowns Season Champions

by Jerry Mackey

Oskaloosa, Iowa: The Middlekoop Seeds/Dickey Transport Season Championships were held on Wednesday night at the Southern Iowa Speedway as the drivers, crews and our loyal fans braved the sweltering heat.

The final race of the night was the Midstate Machine Stock Car Season Championship race. The Stock Car Drivers have provided great racing all year and the final night was certainly no exception as the race came right down to the last lap with lead changes occurring on the last two laps. Dustin Griffiths led as the front runners crossed under the flag stand taking the white flap. Season points leader Derrick Agee raced to the inside of Griffiths down the back chute and took the fast line away from Griffiths entering turn three. Agee scored the win by less than car length and was crowned back to back track champion in the very tough Midstate Machine Stock Car division.

The Oskaloosa Quality Rental Sportmods saw High School Junior to be, Maguire DeJong put an exclamation point on a great season by winning the Season Championship race and the 2021 Points Track Championship. DeJong raced into the lead early from a third row start taking the lead away from Logan Anderson. Once out front DeJong raced to a comfortable win ahead of Anderson and Dakota Girard.

Aaron Martin won the Season Championship main event in the Parker Tree Service Hobby Stocks and Dustin Griffiths was crowned the 2021 Track Champion. Martin took the lead from his front row start and led the feature flag to flag. Griffiths settled for second but his point lead was plenty enough to score the track championship.

Billy Cain put an exclamation point on a great season by winning the Dirt N Asphalt Sport Compact Season Championship race and the track title for the second consecutive year. Cain took the main event win over James Haring and Tyler Haring.

The Non-Wing Sprint cars came into the night with Doug Sylvester and Kelly Graham tied for the season long point title. When the feature event went checkered it was Doug Sylvester pulling his #12 Sprinter into victory lane. Sylvester held off Graham in the feature and the win earned him the track title.

Next up at the Southern Iowa Speedway will be Terry McCarl’s Front Row Challenge featuring 410 open Sprint Cars. The race will be contested on Monday, August 9th. It was announced on Wednesday that NASCAR Star Kyle Larson is planning on racing in Oskaloosa on Monday, August 9th.

The Stock Cars will return to action for the annual Musco Lighting Fall Challenge, Friday and Saturday, October 15 & 16, both days will feature a full program of racing and details will be released as the race dates approach.

Season Championship Races Southern Iowa Speedway 7/28/21

Feature Results (Top 5)

Midstate Machine Stock Cars

14 Derrick Agee-Moberly, MO

10G Dustin Griffiths-Hedrick

85 Jason McDaniel-Eldon

52 Nathan Wood-Sigourney

19 Donnie Pearson-Oskaloosa

Oskaloosa Quality Rental Sportmods

30M Maguire DeJong-Montezuma

53 Logan Anderson-Eddyville

0 Dakota Girard-Moberly, MO

15K Kyle Harwood-New Sharon

04 Trent Orwig-Ottumwa

Parker Tree Service Hobby Stocks

73 Aaron Martin-Delta

10G Dustin Griffiths-Hedrick

67J Jadyn Stevens-Hedrick

01F Trevor Tanner-Knoxville

55X Rick Goldsberry-Runnels

Dirt N Asphalt Sport Compacts

52 Billy Cain-Bloomfield

2H James Haring Oskaloosa

5H Tyler Haring-Oskaloosa

29 Kevin Garrett-Bloomfield

41 Nathan Moody-Oskaloosa

Non-WIng Sprints

12 Doug Sylvester-Ottumwa

25 Kelly Graham-Hedrick

9W Ryan Mills-Pleasant Hill

7X Lance Silvers-Ottumwa

12X Tim Graham-Memphis, MO