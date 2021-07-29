Agee Wins Thriller As SIS Crowns Season Champions
by Jerry Mackey
Oskaloosa, Iowa: The Middlekoop Seeds/Dickey Transport Season Championships were held on Wednesday night at the Southern Iowa Speedway as the drivers, crews and our loyal fans braved the sweltering heat.
The final race of the night was the Midstate Machine Stock Car Season Championship race. The Stock Car Drivers have provided great racing all year and the final night was certainly no exception as the race came right down to the last lap with lead changes occurring on the last two laps. Dustin Griffiths led as the front runners crossed under the flag stand taking the white flap. Season points leader Derrick Agee raced to the inside of Griffiths down the back chute and took the fast line away from Griffiths entering turn three. Agee scored the win by less than car length and was crowned back to back track champion in the very tough Midstate Machine Stock Car division.
The Oskaloosa Quality Rental Sportmods saw High School Junior to be, Maguire DeJong put an exclamation point on a great season by winning the Season Championship race and the 2021 Points Track Championship. DeJong raced into the lead early from a third row start taking the lead away from Logan Anderson. Once out front DeJong raced to a comfortable win ahead of Anderson and Dakota Girard.
Aaron Martin won the Season Championship main event in the Parker Tree Service Hobby Stocks and Dustin Griffiths was crowned the 2021 Track Champion. Martin took the lead from his front row start and led the feature flag to flag. Griffiths settled for second but his point lead was plenty enough to score the track championship.
Billy Cain put an exclamation point on a great season by winning the Dirt N Asphalt Sport Compact Season Championship race and the track title for the second consecutive year. Cain took the main event win over James Haring and Tyler Haring.
The Non-Wing Sprint cars came into the night with Doug Sylvester and Kelly Graham tied for the season long point title. When the feature event went checkered it was Doug Sylvester pulling his #12 Sprinter into victory lane. Sylvester held off Graham in the feature and the win earned him the track title.
Next up at the Southern Iowa Speedway will be Terry McCarl’s Front Row Challenge featuring 410 open Sprint Cars. The race will be contested on Monday, August 9th. It was announced on Wednesday that NASCAR Star Kyle Larson is planning on racing in Oskaloosa on Monday, August 9th.
The Stock Cars will return to action for the annual Musco Lighting Fall Challenge, Friday and Saturday, October 15 & 16, both days will feature a full program of racing and details will be released as the race dates approach.
Season Championship Races Southern Iowa Speedway 7/28/21
Feature Results (Top 5)
Midstate Machine Stock Cars
14 Derrick Agee-Moberly, MO
10G Dustin Griffiths-Hedrick
85 Jason McDaniel-Eldon
52 Nathan Wood-Sigourney
19 Donnie Pearson-Oskaloosa
Oskaloosa Quality Rental Sportmods
30M Maguire DeJong-Montezuma
53 Logan Anderson-Eddyville
0 Dakota Girard-Moberly, MO
15K Kyle Harwood-New Sharon
04 Trent Orwig-Ottumwa
Parker Tree Service Hobby Stocks
73 Aaron Martin-Delta
10G Dustin Griffiths-Hedrick
67J Jadyn Stevens-Hedrick
01F Trevor Tanner-Knoxville
55X Rick Goldsberry-Runnels
Dirt N Asphalt Sport Compacts
52 Billy Cain-Bloomfield
2H James Haring Oskaloosa
5H Tyler Haring-Oskaloosa
29 Kevin Garrett-Bloomfield
41 Nathan Moody-Oskaloosa
Non-WIng Sprints
12 Doug Sylvester-Ottumwa
25 Kelly Graham-Hedrick
9W Ryan Mills-Pleasant Hill
7X Lance Silvers-Ottumwa
12X Tim Graham-Memphis, MO