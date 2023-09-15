Admire Earns Heart Runner of the Week Laurel

Oskaloosa–Briana Admire (Fr., Galesburg, Ill., Nursing) posted a strong outing last weekend and for her efforts she was named Heart of America Athletic Conference Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week Monday.

Admire won her first career award by pacing William Penn at the St. Ambrose Invitational last Saturday.

The freshman, in only her second collegiate race, finished seventh out of 38 harriers on the 5K course with a season-best time of 20:48. Her efforts helped the Statesmen take runner-up honors in the team standings.

The award is the first for WPU this year and the first for the program since 2016.