Additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa, Reynolds to hold press conference today

March 30, 2020

DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 88 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 424 positive cases. There have been a total of 6,162 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, two Iowans with COVID-19 passed away last night, one elderly adult (81+) of Linn County, one elderly adult (81+) of Washington County.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 88 individuals include:

Audubon County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Benton County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Cerro Gordo County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Clinton County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Crawford County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Dallas County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Dubuque County, 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years),

Guthrie County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Iowa County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Jackson County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Jasper County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Johnson County, 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

Jones County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Linn County, 9 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 6 older adults (61-80 years), 6 elderly adults (81+)

Monona County, 1 child (0-17 years), 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Muscatine County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Polk County, 2 children (0-17 years), 2 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Scott County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

Shelby County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Van Buren County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here.