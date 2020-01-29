Abby Coleen Owens

November 17, 1991 – January 28, 2020

Montezuma, Iowa | Age 28

Abby Owens, 28 of Montezuma, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Abby Coleen Owens, the daughter of Danny and Darla (Olson) Owens, was born on November 17, 1991 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Abby received her education from Montezuma and North Mahaska Schools.

Following high school, Abby moved to Des Moines and began working at Perkins. She worked full time and was a single mom to the love of her life, Cooper Lee. She began waitressing and worked her way up to management, eventually being promoted to regional manager with an office in Des Moines. Most recently, Abby worked through the counties of Iowa with hospice, helping patients with whatever they needed in their final time.

Abby was a loving, talented and very smart woman who was constantly learning and enjoyed life. Abby was an excellent artist and was always drawing and loved makeup. She had a passion for animals and had a special place in her heart for her cats. She also enjoyed chocolate milk and cheese, watching movies especially scary movies, listening to all kinds of music and above all spending time with her family especially her son Cooper.

Her memory will be honored by her parents, Danny and Darla Owens of Montezuma, IA; her son, Cooper Owens of Montezuma, IA; her brother, Adam (& Breann Hubler) Owens of Montezuma, IA; her special aunts and uncles: Debbie (& David) Brothersen of Davenport, IA, Dawnetta (& Greg) Baethke of Nevada, IA and Dee Dee (& Dan) Phillips of Montezuma, IA; her uncle, Chris (& Lora) Olson of Buckingham, IA; her maternal grandfather, Charles Olson of Grinnell, IA; and many special cousins and friends.

Abby was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Dan and Katherine Owens; and maternal grandparents, Don and Ginny Simpson.

Funeral services will begin at 10:00 am Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home in Montezuma.

Visitation will begin at 12:00 pm Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home with the family present from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PALS “Poweshiek Animal League Services”.