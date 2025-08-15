A Year in Pictures: Oskaloosa Student Council Launches Calendar to Support Leadership

OSKALOOSA, Iowa – Oskaloosa High School’s Student Council has turned a simple idea into a full-scale community project with the release of its K-12 activity calendar, offering families a yearlong snapshot of student life while raising funds to support student leadership opportunities.

The $20 calendar is packed with photos of students from preschool through high school, capturing moments in classrooms, athletic competitions, fine arts performances, and other school activities. In addition to highlighting student life, the calendar includes all major school events for the year: band concerts, athletic contests, parent-teacher conferences, and holiday breaks, alongside more than $100 worth of coupons from local businesses.

“This was a neat fundraiser we just decided to try this year,” said Student Council Advisor Kim Gile. “Local businesses were wonderful. They sponsored pages, added watermarks, provided coupons, or simply showed their support for the schools.”

Funds raised will go directly back to the Student Council to support activities and leadership development. One of the council’s largest annual expenses is sending students to leadership conferences and camps, which help them develop skills they bring back to benefit their peers. “If we can defray some of those costs so students don’t have to pay the full amount, that’s something we try to do,” Gile said. “This fall, for example, about 80 students will attend a leadership conference.”

Student leadership was central to the project’s success. According to Gile, students formed a committee, took charge of planning, and handled much of the outreach to secure business sponsorships. “They took the bull by the horns,” she said. “Student leaders took the lead, and a group of OHS student council leaders went out to talk with businesses, gather sponsorships, and work on the calendar layout. They wanted to provide a service for the community and fundraise at the same time.”

The photos used in the calendar were drawn from the school’s archives, ensuring a broad representation of students across grades and activities. The result has been met with enthusiasm by those who have seen it. “Everybody thinks it’s awesome when they first see it,” Gile said. “They love having the events at their fingertips, but they also love seeing all Oskaloosa students involved, not just one team, one grade, or one school, but pre-K through 12 doing great things.”

Calendars are available from any Student Council member, at school “back to school night” events, and in the district’s central office. Community members without children in school are encouraged to purchase one as a way to stay connected and support students.

Gile expressed gratitude to the businesses that participated in the inaugural edition and noted that interest is already building for next year. “We ran out of space this time, so some businesses who wanted to be involved couldn’t be included,” she said. “If you’d like to be in it next year, let us know, we’ll make it happen.”

For Oskaloosa’s Student Council, the calendar is more than a fundraiser, it’s a reflection of school pride and student initiative. With every month’s page, families can see the faces of students learning, performing, competing, and growing, while also supporting the leadership programs that help shape tomorrow’s leaders.