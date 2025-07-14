2025 Southern Iowa Fair Brings Racing, Music, and Community Highlights to Oskaloosa

OSKALOOSA — The Southern Iowa Fair is underway, with grandstand events, free entertainment, youth showcases, and a new court of queen contestants giving locals plenty of reasons to head to the fairgrounds through Saturday, July 19th.

Racing fans can look forward to the 7th Annual Caleb Hammond Memorial Race on Wednesday, July 16th, at the Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa. Hot laps start at 7:15 p.m., with a huge payout for drivers in compacts, hobby stocks, sport mods, stock cars, and non-wing sprints. Grandstand admission is $10 for adults, $5 for military and veterans, and free for kids 5 and under. Attendees are encouraged to bring pop tabs to donate in memory of Caleb to the Ronald McDonald House.

On Thursday, July 17th, Sprint Invaders, Hobby Stocks, and Stock Cars will take to the track, with racing scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Then, on Saturday, July 19th, the Redneck Rally Race brings a twist of wild fun with a trailer race, half cars, side-by-sides, dirt bikes, 2-man cruisers, Hick Chicks, go-karts, and Drivers Ed—all starting at 4:00 p.m.

Music lovers can catch country artist Josh Ross with special guest Nick Ryan on Friday, July 18th. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., with showtime at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online.

Fairgoers can also enjoy free daily entertainment from acts like Fisherman Dan, Rhinestone Roper, and Magic Mike on the free stage. Performances run throughout the day from Tuesday through Saturday.

This week also features the crowning of the 2025 Southern Iowa Fair Queen, with contestants including Atalissa Lobberecht, Sarah Van Zante, Bethany Van Donselaar, Eden Van Zante, Natalie Plate, Sydney Bruxvoort, Kinley Lobberecht, and Kylie Van Weelden.

FFA members kicked off the week with static exhibits in ag mechanics, photography, floriculture, horticulture, and more on Monday.

The Southern Iowa Fair continues through Saturday, July 19th. For a full schedule and ticket information, visit www.southerniowafair.com.