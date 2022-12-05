2022 Oskaloosa Lighted Christmas Parade Video
The Oskaloosa Main Street hosted the 2022 Lighted Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The theme for this year was ‘Christmas Canvas.’
Before the 7 pm start of the parade, visitors could take a horse-drawn wagon ride or enjoy mulled wine and cider in The Alley while the Muse Choir performed.
